Chad Beebe's confidence grows in second season

Competing for a spot with one of the most talented receiving teams in the NFL seems like a daunting task. Despite not even having a solidified spot on the Vikings roster, second year undrafted free agent Chad Beebe’s confidence is only growing.

“You know what honestly, no pressure. It’s the same mindset that I had last year coming in. I’m always going to have something to prove, I’m always going to feel like the underdog. So I'm just going to come out like I said and just do the best I can everyday," said Beebe.

The 5'10 wide receiver was cut at the end of last year’s training camp. He was then later signed to Minnesota’s practice squad, almost the same journey as his teammate Adam Thielen. Even though his NFL journey hasn't been easy, Beebe’s confidence never dropped.

“He does things the right way, he’s a great guy to be around because he loves the game of football, he loves coming to work, he’s another guy that’s going to bust his tail and be a great leader," said Thielen.

Beebe was born into an NFL family. His father Don also was an NFL wide receiver, playing nine seasons and appearing in five Super Bowls. After hearing the stories from his dad’s career illustrious, Chad’s passion for the game only grew.

“He would give me memories that he would have on game days and Super Bowls and what not. Just stepping out before the game and just going out on the 50 yard line and looking around and just trying to soak it all in. That’s a feeling, you can describe it, but until you’re there and actually experience it and feel it there’s just nothing like it," said Beebe.

As he enters his second NFL season, Beebe continues to learn from two of the game’s best in Thielen and Stefon Diggs. He is also competing for the third wide receiver spot with former first round pick Laquon Treadwell.

“I always love competition, it makes me better, I know it makes everybody else better. So I’m just going to come out here everyday and work as hard as I can and let the rest fall into place," said Beebe.

Beebe played three games last season for Minnesota, finishing with four catches for 40 yards, but the team sees potential on what Beebe can bring back.

“I’m not the biggest guy, I’m not the fastest straight lined guy, but side to side I can move pretty well. So for me, the slot is always my home base. But I’m going to do whatever they want me to do at the end of the day, I’m going to do the best I can," said Beebe.

So far this preseason Vikings, Beebe has played in both of Minnesota's wins. He has also spent time working with the special teams and has been a holder on field goals and extra points as well. Minnesota has to have their final 53 man roster by August 31st.