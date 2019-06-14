Chargers sign USF's Pipkins to entry level contract

The Los Angeles Chargers signed third-round selection Trey Pipkins, the organization announced on Friday. The entire 2019 draft class is now under contract.

Taken with the 91st overall pick, Pipkins became the second-ever Sioux Falls product to be selected in an NFL draft, following punter Brian Hansen, who was selected by New Orleans in the ninth round of the 1984 draft. He was named first-team All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference by the coaches and first-team All-American Division-II by The Associated Press.

He blocked for an offense last year that averaged over 33 points per game and featured Harlon Hill Award Finalist Gabriel Wilson, who led the nation with nearly 180 rushing yards per game and 26 rushing scores. Pipkins was a second-team All-NSIC recipient as a sophomore and junior. Over the course of his career, Pipkins was a contributor to pave the way for 38 100-yard rushers over 35 different contests, including 15 times as a senior. He helped create holes for running backs to eclipse 1,700 rushing yards and 19 rushing scores in the 2016 and 2018 seasons.