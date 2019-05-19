Clark Cup Celebration for Stampede set for Tuesday in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD—The Sioux Falls Stampede will host a Clark Cup celebration for fans this Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:00 PM at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The celebration will take place just inside the main entrance in Exhibit Hall 2. Doors will open at 5 PM with the program starting at 5:45 PM sharp.

The program will include words from head coach Scott Owens, individual player awards and the distribution of jerseys to the team. After the program, fans will have the opportunity to say goodbye to the team and get autographs as well as get their photo with the Clark Cup.

Fans can also enjoy complimentary snacks, water and lemonade (while supplies last) during the program. There will also be a cash bar available during the event as well.

This will be the last chance for fans to see the players before the head home for the summer.

After this event, the Herd will start preparing for tryout camp which will take place June 8-11 at the Scheels Ice Plex. More details on camp will be made available in the coming weeks. Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now through the Stampede office by calling 336-6060.