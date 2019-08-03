Cleburne stuns Canaries with ninth inning rally win

CLEBURNE, Tex. (Aug. 3, 2019) – Trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the ninth, the Cleburne Railroaders scored four times to walk off the Sioux Falls Canaries 5-4 on Saturday night at The Depot at Cleburne Station.

The inning started with a walk to Chase Simpson, then John Nester doubled into the right field corner. Zach Nehrir worked a nine-pitch walk to load the bases with nobody out, prompting Sioux Falls (31-40) to go to the bullpen. New pitcher Harrison Cooney (2-3) promptly hit Hunter Clanin to force home a run, trimming the deficit to 4-2. Ryan Brett punched a single into left to cut the lead to one, then after a fly out, Cooney uncorked a wild pitch to tie the game. On the subsequent pitch, Logan Trowbridge chopped a grounder up the middle past a drawn-in infield to score Clanin with the winning run.

The ninth marked a remarkable turn of events for the Cleburne offense, which had produced just four runs over the last 30 innings. Tyler Herron put the clamps on Cleburne (42-29) over seven innings, allowing just four hits and one run with eight strikeouts. The Canaries gave him a 3-0 lead with an unearned run in the second and a Burt Reynolds two-run homer in the top of the fifth.

Cleburne’s lone run against Herron came in the bottom of the fifth on a two-out RBI single from Trowbridge, but Sioux Falls pushed the lead back to three with a Kevin Taylor run-scoring double in the bottom of the seventh.

Tyler Wilson (3-1) earned the win for Cleburne with a 1-2-3 top of the ninth. Eudis Idrogo’s five-game winning streak was snapped, as the Railroaders starter had to settle for a no-decision with five innings of work, allowing three runs on four hits.

The Railroaders and Canaries continue their series on Sunday night at 6:05 PM. Stephen Johnson (5-1, 3.70) starts for Cleburne, while Sioux Falls will counter with fellow righty Keaton Steele (2-6, 4.84).