Colman-Egan girls get big win

The Colman-Egan Hawks came into Monday night's game with an impressive 10 victories. But they also faced Castlewood, the 3rd-ranked team in Class "B" after knocking off #2 DeSmet last Thursday night.

The Hawks jumped on top 18-9 after a quarter on Olivia Baumberger's 3-pointer from the corner.

Castlewood rallied to make it close behind Alayna Benike, but the Hawks hit another buzzer-beater when Braiden Westly banked one in from straight on to end the half and they went on to win 53-39, dropping Castlewood to 8-3 and improving to 11-3.