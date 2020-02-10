Connor Libis Becoming The Next Dell Rapids Saint Mary Legend

From the moment he stepped on a basketball court, Connor Libis knew he'd have to play at a different pace.

"I got to play faster and harder than anybody else on the court just to get open. I got to get more space because it's hard to shoot over those guys." Libis says.

And Connor had to do it quicker than expected since he began playing varsity basketball in the seventh grade at Dell Rapids Saint Mary.

"We didn't have that many upperclassmen playing varsity or high school basketball. You know just with his skill set he was able to jump in." DRSM Head Coach Colby Fitzgerald says.

"We weren't very good, we were 1-20 that year, but it was a lot of fun to learn from the older guys. Having that experience now has only gotten me to have more experience than anybody else on the court." Connor says.

Turning him into one of South Dakota's top players. Libis is 39 points away from reaching 2,000 for his career as a junior, just like another former seventh grade star, Yankton's Matthew Mors.

"I've known Matthew since the fourth grade. I think we bring both the worlds together. We bring the big cities and the small towns together." Libis says.

The more apt comparison would be to Saint Mary's all time leading scorer, Colby Fitzgerald, who happens to be his coach. Libis is 334 points away from breaking his record.

"When I broke it I never really thought too much about it. I was more worried about team success and things like that. He's definitely one of those guys who's going to give a hundred percent effort every night. I always say that he's a gym rat." Fitzgerald says.

For now Connor is focused on trying to get the Cardinals back to state for the first time in 15 years.

"I don't think it will register for probably ten years after I graduate. We're one of the two schools in the state to have two two thousand point scorers, us and Cresbard. So I take pride in our scoring tradition, we've always been really good, and we're trying to get back to the pinnacle." Libis says.

And everyone else is just trying to keep up.