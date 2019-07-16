Coulter homers in Birds loss at Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB -- Winnipeg's offense was too much for the Sioux Falls Canaries on Tuesday night. The Goldeyes (30-25) knocked off the Birds (27-28) 11-2 at Shaw Park in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg put up three big innings against Canary pitching, scoring four in the third, three in the fifth, and three in the seventh. Clint Coulter hit a pinch-hit solo home run for the Birds' only RBI hit.

Canaries outfielder/catcher Mike Hart (hamstring) returned from the disabled list in the loss. He started at designated hitter, going 0-for-2 with a walk before Coulter hit in his spot.

Birds starter Mark Seyler threw two hitless innings before running into trouble in the third. Goldeyes right fielder Tyler Hill started the rally with a two-out double, and Wes Darvill knocked a double of his own one batter later to drive the game's first run.

After a James Harris walk put two runners on, first baseman Kyle Martin hit a three-run homer to right, putting the Goldeyes up 4-0.

They wouldn't look back from there. Winnipeg delivered three more RBI hits in the fifth: a double from Darvill, an infield single from Harris, and an RBI single from Willy Garcia.

All those runs were charged to Seyler. In total Seyler allowed seven runs on seven hits in 4.2 innings. He walked two and struck out two, taking the loss.

His counterpart, Winnipeg lefty Mitchell Lambson, kept the Canaries in check. Lambson threw six scoreless innings before an Andrew Ely triple and a Graham Low groundout pushed across the Birds' first run.

Lambson completed seven innings of one-run ball, allowing seven hits while walking one and striking out three. He threw 120 pitches and received the win.

The Goldeyes added three more runs in the bottom of the seventh off Canary reliever Ryan Froom. Coulter's homer cut the deficit to 10-2, and an eighth-inning RBI double by Harris off Alex Ogren brought the game to its final score.

UP NEXT

The Canaries and Goldeyes meet again for game two of their series on Tuesday. Luis Pollorena will pitch for Sioux Falls; Parker French will get the ball for Winnipeg. Birds fans can tune in on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN.