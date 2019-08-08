Coulter's homer leads Canaries to win at Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas -- Clint Coulter's 12th home run of the season and six strong innings from Keaton Steele added up to a series win for the Sioux Falls Canaries on Thursday night at AirHogs Stadium.

The Birds (33-43) knocked off the Texas AirHogs (20-56) 2-1 in the rubber game of the team's three-game series.

Steele struck out 10 while allowing just one run in his start, the most strikeouts a Canary pitcher has recorded in a single game this season.

Coulter's homer came in the second; the two-run shot to left put Sioux Falls up 2-0. The blast moved Coulter into first place on the team in home runs and RBIs.

Stewart Ijames drove in Texas' only run with an RBI double in the fifth inning.

Reliever Connor Leedholm threw the seventh and eighth innings for the Canaries, striking out Erik Manoah, Jr. with the tying run in scoring position to end the eighth.

Luis Pollorena threw a scoreless ninth for Sioux Falls. Canaries catcher Mike Hart threw out pinch-runner Lu Yuhung at second to end the game.

UP NEXT

The Canaries head to Lincoln for a Friday night matchup with the Saltdogs. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Birds fans can listen in on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN.