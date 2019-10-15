Coyote basketball teams have high hopes

Todd Lee is starting his second season as the Coyote men's basketball coach. He's got the Summit League preseason player of the year in Stanley Umude back. Former all-league player Tyler Hagedorn also returns after missing all of last season with an injury on a Coyote squad that's been picked to finish second in the preseason league poll.

"We've got a veteran group and I think at the mid-major level to be good you need to be old, and we are old. It's a completely different roster or group than we had last year," said Lee.

"We return four starters so the experience is there. We've got some older guys who we've been through the whole D1 college basketball season. This will be our fourth time, I really feel we've got the experience, we've got the talent," said senior Triston Simpson.

"Because we're veterans or whatever, we're teaching the new guys the new stuff. So things are just moving a lot quicker this year," said senior Tyler Hagedorn.

On the women's side, head coach Dawn Plitzuweit also returns a veteran crew lead by preseason Summit League player of the year Ciara Duffy. The Coyotes have been picked to win the league in the preseason poll, and they hope to build on last season where they got an at large bid into the NCAA Tournament.

"Well we are a team that has a lot of veteran young ladies. We're a team that's refining what we've done. We haven't changed a whole lot of things that have helped us be successful in the past, but we're certainly looking at focusing on the finer details. And that's something that our upperclassman and our veteran crew is allowing us to do because of their experience," said Plitzuweit.

"We've got a lot of experience coming back. We've got some underclassmen that got experience last year that are now coming back as veterans It's a group of girls that has worked really really hard and I think we're all just excited to start game one because we feel like we could do something special this year," said Duffy.