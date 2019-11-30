Coyote knock down 17 3-pointers in win over Northern Illinois

LAS VEGAS—South Dakota knocked down a school record 17 3-pointers to down Northern Illinois 91-48 inside the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout inside South Point Arena.

The Coyotes (7-1) swept their opponents at the Thanksgiving tournament with yesterday's win over the Big Ten's Ohio State. Northern Illinois (3-4) split its time in Las Vegas with yesterday's victory against Tennessee Tech.

"Today our urgency and awareness was very good against a team that really spaces and pushes the ball in transition," said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. "Our ability to get stops and turn defense into offense along with really sharing the ball was the difference in the game.

"It was awesome getting a chance to be a part of a great tournament here in Las Vegas and the support from the large pack of Coyote fans was unbelievable. We look forward to traveling home and getting prepared to face a very good team in Creighton on Wednesday night."

South Dakota tied the program record for 3-point field goals made, a mark which was achieved for the third time on Saturday (at Kansas State in 2015; vs. Minnesota Morris in 2002).

Senior guard Madison McKeever made her first five field goal attempts and went 4-of-4 from deep to pace four Coyotes in double-figures with 14 points. She also pitched in five rebounds in 19 minutes of action.

Junior center Hannah Sjerven also scored 14 points, while grabbing seven boards and dishing out two assists. She was 7-of-11 from the floor. Senior guard Ciara Duffy recorded her eighth-straight double-figure game with 13 points and four assists.

Freshman guard Macy Guebert not only scored her first collegiate points on Saturday, but posted her first double-digit game with 13 points. She knocked down the 17th 3-pointer of the game to tie the record, while also swatting way three steals.

South Dakota set the tone early by making 6-of-7 field goal attempts after tip-off, jumping out to a 16-2 lead in the first four minutes. A pair of McKeever's 3-pointers came during the run.

The Coyotes, who made 11 3-pointers in the first half, were up 52-23 at the break. Junior guard Chloe Lamb, who finished with nine points in the game, banked in a mid-court 3-pointer a split second after the buzzer sounded that could have made it 12.

Northern Illinois freshman Chelby Koker was the only Huskie to reach double-figures with a career-best 17 points. She had 12 of NIU's 23 points at halftime.

South Dakota shot 51.5 percent (34-of-66) from the field in the game, while making 58.6 percent (17-of-29) behind the arc. Northern Illinois was held to 33.9 percent (19-of-56) from the field.

Ball movement on the offensive end of the floor was impressive as the Coyotes tallied 26 assists on 34 made field goals. 11 of 12 players that checked into the game tallied an assist with Duffy, Lamb and junior guard Liv Korngable leading the way with four a piece. Korngable also made three triples for nine points.

South Dakota returns home from Vegas to host Creighton at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Bluejays (6-1) also picked up a pair of victories at a Thanksgiving tournament, defeating No. 23 West Virginia and Temple this weekend.