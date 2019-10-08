Coyote volleyball wins 13th straight at SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota closed out its three match in five-day stretch with a sweep over in-state rival South Dakota State on Tuesday at Frost Arena.

The Coyotes (16-1) remained unbeaten in Summit League play at 5-0 with the 25-16, 25-15, 25-16 victory, the eighth in a row in the series against the Jackrabbits.

South Dakota used a balanced offensive attack to secure the program's 13th straight victory, producing a .368 team hitting percentage in the match, the second highest in a single match this season.

Elizabeth Juhnke provided 14 kills and 10 digs for the eighth straight double-double for the freshman from Lakeville, Minnesota, and the 11th in her career.

Maddie Wiedenfeld and Elizabeth Loschen contributed eight kills apiece while Sami Slaughter added six.

Madison Jurgens directed the offense with 38 assist while chipping in three kills.

Defensively, the Coyotes limited South Dakota State to a .155 team hitting percentage, marking the 12th time in the 13-game win streak that an opponent has failed to hit at least .200.

Anne Rasmussen contributed 18 digs for South Dakota who plays its third straight road match on Friday at North Dakota State.