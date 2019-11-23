Coyotes come out on top in South Dakota Showdown Series

SDSU countered with an 8-play, 79-yard touchdown drive capped by a Keaton Heide 8-yard pass to fullback Luke Sellers early in the fourth quarter. Heide completed 26 of 35 passes for 308 yards and two scores.

South Dakota's offense mustered 360 yards on the Jacks' eighth-ranked unit through three quarters but netted just nine yards on 10 plays in the fourth quarter.

That put the onus on the Coyote defense and it proved up to the task. McDaniels drilled Heide on a designed run at the USD 24, popping the ball out and having teammate Jake Richardson recover for a stop.

Following a 3-and-out, SDSU was stopped on a 4th-and-11 play from its own 41 when cornerback Cori Fant Jr. broke up a pass intended for Jaxon Janke. That came with 2:14 left. SDSU got one last chance from its own 6 with one timeout and 1:02 showing. The Jacks climbed to their 45 with 17 seconds left. But a lateral play with their receivers put the ball on the turf and USD cornerback Mark Collins Jr. recovered the loose ball to secure the win.

"This is my fourth game I've played them," said USD senior defensive end Darin Greenfield. "Like I said at the beginning of the week, every loss just kind of added up on top of each other. I could tell when we started practice that the seniors were really leading the charge with the effort and the charisma and the practice, and all week we could just tell that this was the year that we did it.

"I'm done playing football here, but I'm the happiest I've ever been right now. It's a weird feeling, but it's amazing."