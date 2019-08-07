Coyotes football leaning on veterans for better finish to season

The USD Coyotes football team is hoping for improvements heading into a new season, following their 4-7 finish a year ago.

On Wednesday the Coyotes hosted their annual media day in Vermillion. Bob Nielson is entering his fourth season as USD's Head Coach. He has some experience returning to the roster, lead by senior quarterback Austin Simmons and All-American defensive end Darin Greenfield. AFter making the FCS playoffs in 2017, the Coyotes feel like they have the talent and experience it takes to make another return.

"We've got to run the ball better, we've got to play better rush defense, two of the things that we talked about. I think there's some situational football that we've got to be better at as well. Those are some of our focuses here for the preseason," said Nielson.

"(We) Just need to make more plays all across the board. We were close in a lot of games, and that just comes down to a couple of plays in a lot of those games that we just didn't make that we need to make this year," said Simmons.

USD opens their season on Saturday, August 31st at home against Montana.