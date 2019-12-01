Coyotes to host first two rounds of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship

VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota's volleyball team is headed to the postseason for the second straight season.

The Coyotes, regular season champions of the Summit League, received an automatic berth into the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC). Despite a 27-2 overall record and an RPI of 38, South Dakota was left out of the NCAA Tournament.

The Coyotes were selected as one of eight hosts for the first two rounds of the 32-team NIVC. Coming to the Sanford Coyote Sports Center are Central Michigan, UNLV and Kansas City.

South Dakota will take its 14-match home-court win streak into Thursday's 7 p.m. contest against Central Michigan, who is 21-8 overall, and finished second in the West Division of the Mid-American Conference.

It will be the first-ever meeting between the Coyotes and the Chippewas.

The other first round match-up at 4:30 p.m. is between UNLV (19-10) and Kansas City (17-11).

The Thursday winners will meet in Friday's second round at 2 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.