Coyotes volleyball falls in Summit League semifinals

Omaha outlasted South Dakota in a tremendous Summit League tournament semifinal played Saturday inside Hamilton Gymnasium.

The Mavericks prevailed 21-25, 28-26, 29-27, 26-24 in a match that saw 29 ties and 15 lead changes and countless missed set points by both teams. The loss snapped the Coyotes win streak at 24.

After winning the opening set, the Coyotes fought off three set points in the second set and had one set point of their own before falling to even the match at 1-1.

A strong 12-6 start in the third set was thwarted by a 7-0 run from Omaha, who upped the lead to 24-19 only to see South Dakota rally to even the set at 24. The Coyotes then had three set point opportunities before Omaha rallied to take the third set 29-27.

There were no lead changes in the fourth set and South Dakota staved off three match points to even the set at 24. Omaha, however, pulled out the match getting a kill from Anna Blaschko, who had 15 kills and hit. 341 in the match and a South Dakota hitting error, one of 24 attack errors in the match for the top seed.

Elizabeth Juhnke was one of three Coyotes in double figures in kills with 13 while Elizabeth Loschen had11 and Sami Slaughter 10. Madison Jurgens contributed 44 assists, four kills and 13 digs.

Anne Rasmussen led the defensive effort with 22 digs while Lolo Weideman added 10.