DWU splits doubleheader at Corn Palace with Jamestown

Women's Recap

After forcing 18 turnovers and scoring 21 points off those turnovers, the No. 12 Dakota Wesleyan University women’s basketball team downed (RV) University of Jamestown in a Great Plains Athletic Conference bout, 69-57 Wednesday at the Corn Palace.

It was a quick start by DWU as Sarah Carr (Huron, S.D.) scored the opening bucket, and Jessica Mieras (Sioux Falls, S.D.) added another basket and a 3-pointer moments later.

After UJ pulled within three points, Makaela Karst (Plankinton, S.D.) scored five-straight points to extend the lead to eight points. The Jimmies (13-9, 7-8 GPAC) kept pace with DWU down the stretch of the opening period as the scoreline read 20-13 after one quarter, in the favor of DWU.

Carr opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer, followed by a Kynedi Cheeseman (Alexandria, S.D.) basket and a pair of Karst free throws to build the lead to 14 points.

With under two minutes to play in the half, Karst made a jump shot to push the Tiger (16-7, 9-6 GPAC) lead to 14 points. UJ scored two more times as DWU added two points before halftime as DWU held onto a 34-22 lead at intermission.

The Jimmies opened the third quarter on a 10-4 run over the first four minutes. After a Carr layup, the Jimmies added 10-1 run to take their first lead of the game.

Rynn Osthus (De Smet, S.D.) put an end to the run with a free throw and a 3-point basket to give the Tigers a five-point advantage. UJ notched a pair of free throws to end the third period as DWU led by five points.

After two minutes into the final period, Kaylee Kirk (Balaton, Minn.) stole the ball, as Carr pitched it to Cheeseman who scored a layup and was fouled. She made her ensuing free throw to give the Tigers a nine-point cushion.

With under four minutes to play, UJ pulled within seven points, but that was as close as they would get as the Tigers finished on a 9-4 run to end the game.

Karst led the team with 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field to go along with seven rebounds. Cheeseman notched 18 points, five assists and five rebounds. Carr chipped in 12 points, as she now sits tied for seventh in program scoring history with Erica Herrold with 1,618 career points.

The Tigers host No. 3 Concordia University for a top-15 GPAC matchup at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Corn Palace.

Men's Recap

It was precision shooting from the University of Jamestown as they shot 68.8% from 3-point range to upset the No. 10 Dakota Wesleyan University men’s basketball team, 82-75 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference tilt Wednesday night at the Corn Palace.

The Jimmies (16-8, 7-7 GPAC) opened the game on a 13-6 scoring run over the first five minutes of the game. The went on another run, this time on an 11-4 run over the following five minutes of play to hold a 24-10 lead midway through the first half.

Through those 10 minutes of play, UJ shot 73% from the field, compared to 20% shooting by the Tigers (17-5, 9-4 GPAC).

However, following a missed layup, Mason Larson (Langford, S.D.) made sure his shot went in as he slammed home a dunk to enliven the Tiger crowd.

Moments later, Ty Hoglund (Dell Rapids, S.D.) made a layup and a 3-pointer to pull DWU back within single digits. With under four minutes to play in the half, Hoglund continued his hot shooting as he pulled up from way downtown to make a deep 3-pointer, followed by a layup on the next possession to make it a one-point game.

Collin Kramer (Volga, S.D.) tried to keep DWU within distance as he made a layup and a pair of free throws. But the Jimmies held onto a six-point advantage at halftime.

The Tigers came out right away as Larson found Samuel McCloud (Rapid City, S.D.) for a layup to begin the half.

DWU did not convert on a field goal for almost four minutes, until Hoglund knocked down a 3-pointer to keep the Tigers within three points.

With 11:29 to play, Kramer found himself open behind the 3-point arc as he buried his shot to tie the game at 55.

However, the Jimmies went on an 11-5 run over the following five minutes to take a 66-60 lead with seven minutes to play.

But Larson nailed a 3-pointer to pull the Tigers within a point with five minutes to play. Down by nine points with three minutes to play, McCloud knocked down a 3-pointer, followed by a Larson fast-break dunk to keep the Tigers alive.

However, the Jimmies made their free throws down the stretch to seal the game and defeat the Tigers at home.

Hoglund scored a game-high 39 points on 13-of-25 shooting from the field, along with five rebounds and four assists. Larson added 14 points and six rebounds, while McCloud and Kramer notched eight points each. DWU shot 42.9% from the field and scored 34 points in the paint.

The Tigers battle (RV) Concordia University at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Corn Palace.

Courtesy DWU Athletics