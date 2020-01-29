SIOUX FALLS, SD Dakota News Now Sports Scoreboard
Tuesday, January 28th
Men's Basketball
Dakota State 70, Presentation 67 *McGreal 19 pts./Coleman 20 pts.
Women's Basketball
Dakota State 83, Presentation 58 *Walsdorf 23 pts./14 reb. Campbell 18 pts./11 reb.
Local Basketball Scores
South Dakota
Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Central 61, Pierre 40
Aberdeen Christian 80, Herreid/Selby Area 51
Belle Fourche 83, Lead-Deadwood 32
Bon Homme 55, Alcester-Hudson 33
Britton-Hecla 54, Leola/Frederick 46
Canistota 70, Chester 39
Centerville 60, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 53
Chamberlain 74, Madison 72
Crazy Horse 56, Wakpala 38
Faith 71, Dupree 43
Flandreau 52, Garretson 49
Gayville-Volin 46, Menno 30
Gregory 61, Burke 51
Hamlin 51, Aberdeen Roncalli 35
Hanson 60, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50
Highmore-Harrold 79, James Valley Christian 67
Huron 60, Harrisburg 47
Kimball/White Lake 57, Colome 36
Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 75, Elk Point-Jefferson 63
McCook Central/Montrose 63, Freeman 49
Milbank 54, Deuel 51
Mobridge-Pollock 68, McLaughlin 51
Moorhead, Minn. 57, Watertown 43
New Underwood 57, Newell 40
Oelrichs 59, Hay Springs, Neb. 27
Parker 47, Irene-Wakonda 32
Parkston 55, Platte-Geddes 50
Pine Ridge 86, Little Wound 59
Red Cloud 69, Douglas 67
Sioux Falls Christian 88, Tea Area 57
Sioux Falls Washington 64, Brandon Valley 58, 2OT
St. Thomas More 69, Spearfish 37
Sturgis Brown 72, Hill City 32
Sully Buttes 69, Stanley County 58
Tiospa Zina Tribal 65, Sisseton 48
Todd County 73, Winner 60
Vermillion 75, West Central 67
Viborg-Hurley 53, Bridgewater-Emery 43
Wagner 54, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50
Wall 74, Hot Springs 57
Waverly-South Shore 58, Webster 48
Wilmot 59, Waubay/Summit 50
Wolsey-Wessington 66, Sunshine Bible Academy 47
Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Central 55, Brookings 36
Avon 36, Burke 24
Belle Fourche 43, Lead-Deadwood 42
Bison 50, Timber Lake 29
Britton-Hecla 50, Leola/Frederick 35
Castlewood 79, Deubrook 41
Chamberlain 44, Madison 42
Clark/Willow Lake 50, Groton Area 35
DeSmet 50, Sioux Valley 36
Deuel 48, Milbank 38
Faulkton 62, Northwestern 27
Florence/Henry 58, Lake Preston 40
Gregory 62, Stanley County 24
Hamlin 34, Aberdeen Roncalli 33
Harrisburg 57, Huron 31
Hill City 58, Sturgis Brown 32
Irene-Wakonda 59, Parker 29
Kimball/White Lake 65, Bon Homme 36
Langford 56, Great Plains Lutheran 30
Lower Brule 48, Mitchell Christian 30
Menno 49, Gayville-Volin 36
Mitchell 59, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 52
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 66, Wagner 41
Parkston 49, Platte-Geddes 37
Red Cloud 80, Douglas 36
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 42, Hanson 39
Sioux Falls Lincoln 65, South Sioux City, Neb. 45
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 59, Tea Area 51
St. Thomas More 66, Spearfish 40
Tri-Valley 53, Canton 20
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 44, Centerville 23
Waubay/Summit 65, Wilmot 49
West Central 48, Vermillion 35
Wolsey-Wessington 53, Sunshine Bible Academy 15
Iowa
Boys Basketball
Boyden-Hull 78, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 47
Cherokee, Washington 57, Estherville Lincoln Central 32
George-Little Rock 68, Sioux Center 61
Lawton-Bronson 75, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 63
LeMars 70, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 38
MOC-Floyd Valley 76, Okoboji, Milford 56
Rock Valley 65, West Lyon, Inwood 46
Sheldon 66, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42
West Sioux 85, Unity Christian 66
Girls Basketball
Akron-Westfield 57, Hinton 53
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 58, Boyden-Hull 49
Okoboji, Milford 53, MOC-Floyd Valley 35
Sibley-Ocheyedan 65, Sheldon 44
Sioux Center 47, George-Little Rock 41
Spirit Lake 54, Storm Lake 34
Unity Christian 50, West Sioux 45
West Lyon, Inwood 48, Rock Valley 39
Minnesota
Boys Basketball
Jackson County Central 76, Worthington 65
Marshall 68, Redwood Valley 38
Moorhead 57, Watertown, S.D. 43
Mountain Lake Co-op 84, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 75
Murray County Central 55, Red Rock Central 48
Pipestone 97, Windom 88
Renville County West 60, Minneota 42
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 62, St. James Area 56
Girls Basketball
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 47, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 30
Hills-Beaver Creek 61, Mountain Lake Co-op 47
Marshall 63, Redwood Valley 37
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 57, Martin County West 41
Worthington 107, Jackson County Central 63