Dakota News Now Sports Scoreboard

Tuesday, January 28th

Tuesday, January 28th

Men's Basketball

Dakota State 70, Presentation 67 *McGreal 19 pts./Coleman 20 pts.

Women's Basketball

Dakota State 83, Presentation 58 *Walsdorf 23 pts./14 reb. Campbell 18 pts./11 reb.

Local Basketball Scores

South Dakota

Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Central 61, Pierre 40

Aberdeen Christian 80, Herreid/Selby Area 51

Belle Fourche 83, Lead-Deadwood 32

Bon Homme 55, Alcester-Hudson 33

Britton-Hecla 54, Leola/Frederick 46

Canistota 70, Chester 39

Centerville 60, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 53

Chamberlain 74, Madison 72

Crazy Horse 56, Wakpala 38

Faith 71, Dupree 43

Flandreau 52, Garretson 49

Gayville-Volin 46, Menno 30

Gregory 61, Burke 51

Hamlin 51, Aberdeen Roncalli 35

Hanson 60, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50

Highmore-Harrold 79, James Valley Christian 67

Huron 60, Harrisburg 47

Kimball/White Lake 57, Colome 36

Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 75, Elk Point-Jefferson 63

McCook Central/Montrose 63, Freeman 49

Milbank 54, Deuel 51

Mobridge-Pollock 68, McLaughlin 51

Moorhead, Minn. 57, Watertown 43

New Underwood 57, Newell 40

Oelrichs 59, Hay Springs, Neb. 27

Parker 47, Irene-Wakonda 32

Parkston 55, Platte-Geddes 50

Pine Ridge 86, Little Wound 59

Red Cloud 69, Douglas 67

Sioux Falls Christian 88, Tea Area 57

Sioux Falls Washington 64, Brandon Valley 58, 2OT

St. Thomas More 69, Spearfish 37

Sturgis Brown 72, Hill City 32

Sully Buttes 69, Stanley County 58

Tiospa Zina Tribal 65, Sisseton 48

Todd County 73, Winner 60

Vermillion 75, West Central 67

Viborg-Hurley 53, Bridgewater-Emery 43

Wagner 54, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50

Wall 74, Hot Springs 57

Waverly-South Shore 58, Webster 48

Wilmot 59, Waubay/Summit 50

Wolsey-Wessington 66, Sunshine Bible Academy 47

Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Central 55, Brookings 36

Avon 36, Burke 24

Belle Fourche 43, Lead-Deadwood 42

Bison 50, Timber Lake 29

Britton-Hecla 50, Leola/Frederick 35

Castlewood 79, Deubrook 41

Chamberlain 44, Madison 42

Clark/Willow Lake 50, Groton Area 35

DeSmet 50, Sioux Valley 36

Deuel 48, Milbank 38

Faulkton 62, Northwestern 27

Florence/Henry 58, Lake Preston 40

Gregory 62, Stanley County 24

Hamlin 34, Aberdeen Roncalli 33

Harrisburg 57, Huron 31

Hill City 58, Sturgis Brown 32

Irene-Wakonda 59, Parker 29

Kimball/White Lake 65, Bon Homme 36

Langford 56, Great Plains Lutheran 30

Lower Brule 48, Mitchell Christian 30

Menno 49, Gayville-Volin 36

Mitchell 59, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 52

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 66, Wagner 41

Parkston 49, Platte-Geddes 37

Red Cloud 80, Douglas 36

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 42, Hanson 39

Sioux Falls Lincoln 65, South Sioux City, Neb. 45

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 59, Tea Area 51

St. Thomas More 66, Spearfish 40

Tri-Valley 53, Canton 20

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 44, Centerville 23

Waubay/Summit 65, Wilmot 49

West Central 48, Vermillion 35

Wolsey-Wessington 53, Sunshine Bible Academy 15

Iowa

Boys Basketball

Boyden-Hull 78, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 47

Cherokee, Washington 57, Estherville Lincoln Central 32

George-Little Rock 68, Sioux Center 61

Lawton-Bronson 75, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 63

LeMars 70, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 38

MOC-Floyd Valley 76, Okoboji, Milford 56

Rock Valley 65, West Lyon, Inwood 46

Sheldon 66, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42

West Sioux 85, Unity Christian 66

Girls Basketball

Akron-Westfield 57, Hinton 53

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 58, Boyden-Hull 49

Okoboji, Milford 53, MOC-Floyd Valley 35

Sibley-Ocheyedan 65, Sheldon 44

Sioux Center 47, George-Little Rock 41

Spirit Lake 54, Storm Lake 34

Unity Christian 50, West Sioux 45

West Lyon, Inwood 48, Rock Valley 39

Minnesota

Boys Basketball

Jackson County Central 76, Worthington 65

Marshall 68, Redwood Valley 38

Moorhead 57, Watertown, S.D. 43

Mountain Lake Co-op 84, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 75

Murray County Central 55, Red Rock Central 48

Pipestone 97, Windom 88

Renville County West 60, Minneota 42

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 62, St. James Area 56

Girls Basketball

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 47, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 30

Hills-Beaver Creek 61, Mountain Lake Co-op 47

Marshall 63, Redwood Valley 37

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 57, Martin County West 41

Worthington 107, Jackson County Central 63

 