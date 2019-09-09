Daly, Singh, Lehman commit to Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Major champion golfers John Daly, Vijay Singh and Tom Lehman have officially committed to the Sanford International presented by Cambria on Sept. 16-22 at Minnehaha Country Club, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

John Daly returns to Sioux Falls and the Sanford International for the second year. Daly, who grew up in Arkansas, won the 1991 PGA Championship in his rookie season on the PGA TOUR. Four years later, Daly won his second major championship, defeating Costantino Rocca in a playoff to capture The Open Championship at the Old Course at St. Andrews. A fan favorite since turning professional, Daly has 20 professional wins during his career, including a victory on the PGA TOUR Champions at the Insperity Invitational in 2017.

Singh, a native of Lautoka, Fiji, won three major titles in his career, including the 1998 PGA Championship, 2000 Masters and 2004 PGA Championship. Singh turned professional in 1982 and joined the PGA TOUR in 1993. He has won 59 professional tournaments, including 34 on the PGA TOUR. In 2004, Vijay became the No. 1 golfer in the world, a position he held for 32 weeks. Singh ranks third on the all-time PGA TOUR money list, winning more than $71 million in his career.

Lehman, who grew up in Alexandria, Minnesota, played collegiately in his home state for the Gophers. The former No. 1-ranked player in the world won The Open Championship in 1996. That year Lehman also won PGA TOUR Player of the Year. Since joining the TOUR Champions in 2009, he has 12 victories including three major titles. In 2010, Lehman was named the recipient of the Payne Stewart Award.

For the most up-to-date Sanford International player commitment list, visit sanfordinternational.com.

Tickets to Sanford International presented by Cambria are now on sale. Patrons may purchase tickets at sanfordinternational.com or by phone at 877-748-3376. Tickets start at $10.

Volunteer registration for the 2019 Sanford International is now open. More than 1,200 volunteers are needed for the week of events. Volunteers can choose from more than 20 different committees. Visit sanfordinternational.com/volunteer/ for information.

About the Sanford International

The Sanford International Presented by Cambria, a PGA TOUR Champions event contested in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will be played at Minnehaha Country Club the week of September 16-22, featuring a $1.8 million purse. A five-year agreement is in place through 2022. In its second year, the Sanford International will continue to focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impact in Sioux Falls. These organizations are supported through the proceeds of the tournament and via direct donations to participating charities. For more information about the tournament, please visit sanfordinternational.com. You can also follow the tournament on social media via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About PGA TOUR Champions

PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 33 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour’s mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. In 2019, the PGA TOUR Champions schedule includes 27 tournaments across the United States, Japan, England and Canada, with purses totaling nearly $58 million. The Charles Schwab Cup, which includes the Regular Season and the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, is used to determine the season-long champion. All events are televised in the United States, with most receiving complete coverage on Golf Channel, the exclusive cable-television partner of PGA TOUR Champions. Internationally, telecasts air in excess of 170 countries and territories, reaching more than 340 million potential households, and distributed in 15+ markets via GOLFTV. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATOUR.com, at facebook.com/PGATOURChampions, on Twitter @ChampionsTour and on Instagram @pgatourchampions.

