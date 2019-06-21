Former SDSU standout Mike Daum, and former USD standout Matt Mooney will play for NBA Summer League teams. Daum will play the Portland Trail Blazers, while Mooney will play for the Atlanta Hawks.
Both teams will start their schedules next month in Las Vegas.
Daum, Mooney Get NBA Shots
