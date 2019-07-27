Daum signs with pro team in Spain

Former Jackrabbit Mike Daum is heading to Santiago de Compostela, Galicia, Spain to begin his professional career with Obradoiro Cab of the Liba ACB.

The team, also known as Monbus Obradoiro for sponsorship reasons, went 11-23 last season and competes in the Spain's top basketball league.

"I'm thrilled to be heading for Spain to continue my basketball career," Daum said. "I'm incredibly thankful to Jackrabbit nation for their support, my family, coaches and teammates for all they've done for me and Obradoiro for the opportunity. I'm excited to join my new squad and get to work."

Daum, who played in the 2019 NBA Summer League with the Portland Trail Blazers, concluded his Jackrabbit career as the most decorated player in South Dakota State's Division I history. The three-time Summit League Player of the Year scored over 3,000 points in his career, finishing seventh all-time in NCAA scoring history, and left the Jackrabbits as the all-time leading scorer and rebounder while also holding career records for made 3-pointers, field goals and free throws.

-GoJacks.com-