Former Sioux Falls Storm quarterback Chris Dixon is returning to back up Lorenzo Brown. Dixon is an IFL Hall of Famer who lead Sioux Falls to three championships, the last one was in 2014.
He retired after the 2017 season after leading the Texas Revolution to a CIF Championship. In all, he played 11 seasons of indoor football.
Dixon Returns to the Storm for the IFL Playoffs
Posted: Wed 11:14 PM, Jun 19, 2019
