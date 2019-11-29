Duffy records seventh straight double-double as USD takes down Ohio St.

LAS VEGAS—South Dakota senior guard Ciara Duffy posted a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds as the Coyotes defeated Ohio State 68-53 inside South Point Arena in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout.

South Dakota (6-1) earned its third win over a Power 5 foe in four games on Friday. Ohio State (3-3) drops its second-straight contest after last Sunday's 73-62 loss to No. 4 UConn.

"Today we did a very good job versus a team in Ohio State that is really fast and can really score in transition," said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. "Our awareness and our toughness defensively was the key this afternoon.

"Now we have to both recover and prepare quickly for another strong opponent with a very short turnaround until tomorrow's game."

Duffy posted her seventh-straight double-figure game to start the year with her second double-double on the year. Her stat line read 22 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and a steal.

Joining her in double-figures were junior guard Chloe Lamb with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and junior guard Monica Arens with 11 points and four rebounds.

Ohio State was led by freshman Rebeka Mikulasikova's career high 19 points. Fellow freshmen Kierstan Bell and Jacy Sheldon joined her in double-digits with 12 and 10 points, respectively. The Buckeyes have 10 underclassmen on a 13-woman roster this season, but boast the nation's fourth-ranked recruiting class from 2019.

The Coyotes jumped out to an 8-2 lead to start the game, but the Buckeyes answered with their own run to lead 16-12 in the first quarter. It would be the largest lead of the game by Ohio State as a pair of 3-pointers from Duffy and Lamb gave USD a lead it would not relinquish in the final 29 minutes.

South Dakota entered the fourth quarter ahead 51-39, but three-straight buckets from Arens and Lamb pulled it out of reach to 58-39. South Dakota got out to its largest lead of the game, 62-41, midway through the fourth period.

South Dakota shot 48 percent (24-of-50) for the game while holding Ohio State to 34 percent (18-of-53). The Buckeyes' 53 points marked the lowest total by a Coyote opponent this season.

The Coyotes also outscored its third Power 5 foe in the paint this season, outdueling Ohio State 26-20 inside the lane.

South Dakota returns to action at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout tomorrow against Northern Illinois at 3:15 p.m. (CST).