Duluth Stuns Northern State Men

The (RV) Northern State men's basketball team (14-5, 11-3 NSIC) was unable to overcome the University of Minnesota Duluth (16-4, 11-3 NSIC) Saturday night, as they fall 79-87 at Wachs Arena.

This loss hands control of the North Division and the NSIC over to the University Minnesota Duluth. However, Northern is still only a game out of the lead, and they'll be looking to bounce back as their biggest games are still ahead of them.

The Bulldogs got off to a hot start, going on an 11-4 run to begin the game. However, a hard-hitting dunk from Parker Fox quickly swung the momentum, allowing the Wolves to close in on the lead.

With ten minutes left in the half, the Bulldogs had relied on just three players to score all of their points. The Wolves meanwhile were spreading it around to just about everyone, as seven different players had scored at least two points.

Nevertheless, Minnesota Duluth held their lead throughout the first half, sending Northern to the locker room at a 32-39 deficit.

The Wolves came out of the half shooting well, but the Bulldogs were cashing in their opportunities just as much, not allowing NSU to close the point gap. In particular, Minnesota Duluth's 3-point shooting, which had been accurate all game long, was debilitating in the clutch.

Things began to tighten up after the nine-minute mark in the second half, as Northern went on a 10-4 run to get within striking distance. However, the Bulldogs were able to weather the Wolves attempted comeback, breaking Northern's six game winning streak.

Northern shot 48.5% from the floor, 25.0% from the 3-point line and 66.7% from the free-throw line. 46 of their points came from the paint, 5 off of turnovers and 10 from the bench.

Leading the team in scoring was Parker Fox, grabbing nine rebounds and going 13-of-19 for 30 points. Next on the scoreboard was Tommy Chatman, scoring 14 points and leading the team in assists with five.

Gabe King cashed in ten points and picked up six rebounds, while Andrew Kallman scored nine points and handed out three assists. Meanwhile, Mason Stark scored six points and gathered six rebounds. Rounding out the scoreboard were Jordan Belka and Cole Dahl, each scoring five points

Up next, the Wolves take on the University of Concordia St. Paul for the annual "I Hate Winter" event. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Wachs Arena on January 31.

-RECAP COURTESY NSU ATHLETICS