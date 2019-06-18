Eagles Godert Will Host Football Camp at NSU

ABERDEEN, S.D. –Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is teaming up with Sanford POWER to host a free football camp from 10 a.m. – noon on July 9 at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

The camp is open to area students entering grades 5-12. There is no cost to attend, but participants must register at sanfordhealth.formstack.com/forms/dallas_goedert_sanford_power_football_camp. Spots are limited.

The camp takes place on the Athletic and Recreation Fields at Northern State University. Coaches from Northern State, Aberdeen Central High School, and Britton-Hecla will also help at the camp.

“This is a great opportunity to have an NFL player who is also one of our hometown heroes come back to South Dakota and spend time with our young athletes,” said Sam Herauf, strength and conditioning specialist at Sanford POWER in Aberdeen. “This will be a fun camp where Dallas and our area coaches will show youth football players some important skills to improve their game.”

Goedert, a native of Britton, South Dakota, was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. In his rookie season, the former South Dakota State University standout made 33 catches for 334 yards with four touchdowns, helping the Eagles reach the Divisional Round of the playoffs.