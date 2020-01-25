Falconer's Miraculous Buzzer Beater Delivers Watertown Win At Mitchell

Though today's Hanson Boys Basketball Classic certainly promises some great action on the Corn Palace hardwood, it will have a tough time living up to last night's wild finish there between Mitchell and Watertown.

In overtime last night of the boys game, Watertown's Watertown Evan Falconer hit a 3/4 court shot in overtime to give the Arrows a 66-64 victory in overtime.

Our thanks to Brent Nathaniel and KWAT as well as Nick Sabato and the Mitchell Daily Republic for sharing this video with us.