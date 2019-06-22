Five Stampede players drafted to the NHL

The stampede team that took home the title is now loading the NHL with future talent.

Friday, defenseman Ryan Johnson was picked 31st overall in the first round by the Buffalo Sabres.

The 17-year-old is already committed to the University of Minnesota and posted 25 points in his rookie season with Sioux falls.

Saturday, four more stampede players were selected.

Forward Ethan Phillips also a rookie joins the Detroit Red Wings who picked him 97th overall, while defenseman Max Crozier was picked 120th by the Tampa Bay lightning.

Phillips racked up 16 goals, while Crozier tied for first on the team in assists with 33.

In the sixth round, forward Anthony Romano would head to the Arizona Coyotes with the 176th pick.

Last but not least; forward Andre Lee was chosen by the Los Angeles kings with the 188 pick in the seventh round.

