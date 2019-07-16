Flatten Signs Pro Deal in Italy

Former Jackrabbit Skyler Flatten has inked a deal with Virtus Roma of the Lega Basket Serie A this week and will begin his professional career in Rome, Italy.

Virtus Roma squad went 20-8 last year, earning a promotion to Serie A in 2019-20 after a first-place finish in the Serie A2 West group.

"I'm extremely thankful to Virtus Roma for the opportunity," Flatten said. "Choosing Rome was easy because of the history surrounding the area, and I've heard nothing but good things from players who have been there in the past. I'm looking forward to joining my team and getting to work."

Flatten, who had NBA preseason workouts with the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzles and Utah Jazz (among others), wrapped up his Jackrabbit career this spring. He was an All-Summit League Second Team pick in his senior campaign, averaging 15.5 points with 28 double-figure scoring performances.