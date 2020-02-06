Football Signings on National Letter of Intent Day

Here is the list of players signed by each area college on Wednesday.

SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. - The South Dakota State University football team completed its 2020 recruiting class Wednesday with the addition of four offensive players.

"The addition of these four athletes completes a great class for 2020," Jackrabbit head coach John Stiegelmeier said. "I am again proud of our assistants to do the work to research student-athletes who are not only great in the classroom and on the field, but who also fit the personality of our Jackrabbit Football Family. Because of that work, I am certain these four will thrive at SDSU."

Signing a National Letter of Intent Wednesday were three high school standouts:

Colby Christensen, 6-8, 240, offensive lineman, West Des Moines, Iowa (Valley High School);

Adam White, 6-4, 250, offensive lineman, DeForest, Wisconsin (DeForest Area H.S.)

Kenyetta Williams, 5-10, 185, running back, Joliet, Illinois (Joliet Catholic Academy).

COLBY CHRISTENSEN

Christensen helped anchor an offensive line for a West Des Moines Valley squad that completed an undefeated regular season while averaging 43.2 points per game and advanced to the state championship game in 2019. Christensen also is a member of the Valley High School basketball team.

He intends to major in business.

ADAM WHITE

White received all-conference recognition two times at DeForest Area High School. He also earned all-area honors from the Wisconsin State Journal and was an all-region selection by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.

A member of the National Honor Society, White plans to major in computer science.

KENYETTA WILLIAMS

Williams rushed for 1,312 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 325 receiving yards and seven scores en route to East Suburban Catholic Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors. Williams also has excelled in track and field, winning numerous age-group state titles in the sprints and earning all-state honors in the long jump.

Williams plans to major in pre-medicine.

In addition, quarterback Rudy Voss from Lakefield, Minnesota, has been accepted for admission to South Dakota State University and plans to join the Jackrabbit football team in the fall. Voss led Jackson County Central High School to a Prep Bowl Class 3A championship game appearance and was selected to play in the Minnesota All-Star Game after a record-setting career. A two-time all-conference performer, Voss' career passing totals included 4,537 yards and 49 touchdowns - both school records.

Also a standout basketball player, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Voss holds school records for career points, assists and three-pointers, and was averaging more than 30 points per game midway through his senior season.

An honor roll student, Voss intends to pursue a degree in agriculture.

Wednesday's additions join a group of 26 student-athletes who signed or committed during the early signing period in December.

South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D.—University of South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson and his staff are pleased to announce the signing of running back Shomari Lawrence (Pompano Beach, Fla.), tight end Jacob Remmert (Cedar Falls, Iowa) and defensive back Nate Valcarcel (Greenfield, Wis.) to national letters of intent.

In addition, wide receivers Jacob Cheeseman (Salem, S.D.) and Bridger Nesbit (Rapid City, S.D.) along with defensive back Ike Richards (Brooklyn Park, Minn.) and kicker Reed Shea (Bettendorf, Iowa) have accepted an offer of admissions to the University of South Dakota and plan to join the Coyote football program.

This group of seven players combine with the 27 who were announced back in December to form South Dakota’s 2020 signing class. They join a program that’s just three years removed from an FCS playoff appearance that saw the program advance to the round of 16. The Coyotes won two of their last three games of 2019 including a 24-21 win against then-No. 5 South Dakota State in the regular season finale. The team loses just nine seniors to graduation.

Northern

Aberdeen, S.D. – Northern State University head coach Mike Schmidt announced the addition of 28 student-athletes for the fall 2020 season. The 2020 class hails from five states, with nine position groups in the mix.

“I am very excited to welcome a very talented group to Northern State football,” noted Schmidt. “We recruited some tremendous people who are great students. This signing day class will fit into the culture of solid character and high-achievers in the classroom.”

“We added some tremendous size to our roster with this group and were able to add some dynamic playmakers who will be electric with the ball in their hands. Signing day is just one step as we will continue to build the entire recruiting class of 2020 Wolves. We won’t stop recruiting high level athletes for this class. We’re just getting started.”

Vance Barnes (Bloomington, Minn.), John Berry (Brainerd, Minn.), Connor Bockorny (Aberdeen, S.D.), Nick Dengler (Mahtomedi, Minn.), Jacob Drietz (Baxter, Minn.), Kaden Eng (Castlewood, S.D.), Stanley Haskins Jr. (Britton, S.D.), Isaiah Issendorf (Fargo, N.D.), Daniel James (Madison, Wis.), Tyler Johnsen (Oshkosh, Wis.), Trevor Johnson (Buffalo, Minn.), Dylan Kaae (Owen, Wis.), Jacob Kaszuba (Neenah, Wis.), Brock Meyers (Rapid City, S.D.), Jackson Nibbelink (Winona, Minn.), Michael Norman (Rapid City, S.D.), Max Otto (Delano, Minn.), Logan Paulsen (DeWitt, Iowa), Zach Polzin (Baltic, S.D.), Clayton Randall II (Herreid, S.D.), Josh Schloe (Sauk Rapids, Minn.), Dillon Stoebner (Aberdeen, S.D.), Brodee Teveldal (Baltic, S.D.), Braden Tretter (Sauk Rapids, Minn.), Jared Vanderbush (Brandon, S.D.), Logan Visser (Clear Lake, S.D.), Chris Weber (Aberdeen, S.D.), and Rob Weber (Rapid City, S.D.) make up the first signing class of Schmidt’s career with the Wolves.

Schmidt continued, “I want to thank our assistant coaches for the work they put into this class. We built some really strong relationships in a short amount of time. That took a lot of attention to detail and dedication to the process. We put on some of the best official visits that I have ever seen and our assistants brought unparalleled energy throughout the past six weeks. I also want to thank Coach Dosch and the previous assistant coaches who built a great culture and gave us a tremendous head start once I got on campus. This was a total team effort and I am very thankful to everyone who had a hand in it.”

“Lastly, we have the best President and the best AD in the country. There’s no doubt about that. They helped recruit every single one of our signees. The vision and relationships that these two establish are incredible. We couldn’t have done anything without them.”

USF

USF Head Football Coach Jon Anderson announces 2020 signing class of 38

SIOUX FALLS (Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020) -- The University of Sioux Falls Head Football Coach Jon Anderson announced today that 38 student-athletes have signed to play football with the Cougars and will enroll at USF for classes in 2020.

The USF class is one that includes a strong influx of area talent along with several standouts from the region and across the nation. USF alumni, families, and friends can see a review of the class tonight (Wednesday, Jan. 5) at the Holiday Inn City Centre (100 W. 8th Street, Sioux Falls, SD) at 5:30 p.m. Coach Anderson and his staff will introduce the class to those attending.

According to Anderson, the class exudes high character, strong academic backgrounds and is a highly motivated group that has the potential to impact a tradition-rich USF program where “Winners win.”

“Our staff is extremely excited to announce the 2020 Signing Class. This group of men are immensely talented athletes and I look forward to seeing them develop and reach their potential as student-athletes at the University of Sioux Falls both in the classroom and on the field,” said Anderson, who has directed USF to NCAA DII Playoff appearances in two of his three seasons when USF has a 24-11 record. “As always, this is not possible without the help and engagement of the entire USF community. Countless hours from our partners in Admissions, Financial Aid, Athletics, and Faculty members have helped to make this class one to watch in the future. I would also like to personally thank our staff for their dedication to finding the perfect pieces to add to our team. We believe our needs for the future have been met and I look forward to getting this group all together to join our experienced returners,” said Anderson, who directed USF to the playoffs in 2019 (8-4) and its 26th straight winning season in 2019 - the fourth best mark across all NCAA divisions.

University of Sioux Falls Football Recruiting Class – 2020

Brendan Anderson, 6-2, 170, DB, Armstrong, IA/North Union HS

Luke Barnes, 6-4, 210, DL, Yankton, SD/Yankton HS

Andrew Chino, 6-3, 170, WR, Mesa, AZ/Desert Ridge HS

Eli Conaway, 6-1, 205, LB, Coleraine, MN/Greenway HS

Carter Copple, 6-0, 195, LB, Sloan, Iowa/Westwood HS

Brady Crawford, 6-4, 210, DL, Coal City, IL/Coal City HS

Dawson Davito, 6-2, 250, DL, North Mankato, MN/Mankato Loyola HS

Sam Devitt, 6-1, 260, DL, Ida Grove, IA/OABCIG HS

Alex Downing, 6-2, 245, DL, Elkhorn, NE/Elkhorn South HS

Caleb Dwyer, 6-3, 240, DL, Sioux Falls, SD/SD Roosevelt HS

Gavin Dykstra, 5-10, 200, LB, Hull, IA/Boyden-Hull HS

Obinna Evuleocha, 6-0, 210, LB, Champlin, MN/Champlin Park HS

Blake Hanson, 6-1, 235, TE, Sioux Falls, SD/Harrisburg HS

Josh Heitritter, 6-3, 190, WR, Hull, IA/Boyden-Hull HS

Chris Hill, 6-1, 210, DB, Bealeton, VA/Liberty HS/Alderson Broaddus University

Jake Hoch, 6-2.5, 200, LB, Ripon, WI/St. Mary’s Spring Academy

Bryce Jackson, 5-11, 165, DB, Chicago, IL/Catholic HS

Carson Kons, 5-10, 180, RB, Cottage Grove, MN/Park HS

Carter Krull, 5-10, 165, K/WR/ Rock Rapids, IA/Central Lyon HS

Dylan Law, 6-2.5, 215, LB, Crystal Lake, IL/Crystal Lake South HS

Mark Leonard, 6-2, 235, FB, Rochester, MN/Century HS

Logan Macumber, 6-0, 205, RB, Elkhorn, NE/Elkhorn HS

David Martinez, 6-3, 275, DE, Rancho Cucamonga, CA/Upland HS/Chaffey College

Justin Mathieu, 6-1, 175, DB, Naples, FL/St. John Neumann Catholic HS

Isaiah Mercado, 6-3, 305, OL, Surprise, AZ/Shadow Ridge HS

Jaice Miller, 6-4, 215, QB, Champlin, MN/Champlin Park HS

Preston Olson, 6-1, 296, DT, Sussex, WI/Hamilton HS

Alex Oppold, 6-2, 235, FB, Sioux Falls, SD/Sioux Falls Lincoln HS

Dominic Pegley, 6-1, 215, WR, Akron, OH/Coventry HS/Alderson Broaddus University

Sam Quick, 6-0, 165, DB, New Brighton, MN/Totino-Grace HS

Logan Rameker, 6-5, 260, OL, Fond Du Lac, WI/St. Mary’s Springs Academy

Conor Rice, 6-3, 215, DL, Huntley, IL/Huntley HS

Ethan Sailer, 6-4, 240, TE, Rochester, MN/Rochester Lourdes HS

Jaquay Seawright, 6-1, 170, DB, Colorado Springs, CO/Doherty HS

Alexander Tack, 6-5, 290, OL, Monticello, MN/Monticello HS

Kade Thorley, 6-2, 275, OL, Gilbert, AZ/American Leadership Academy Gilbert North

Will Washenberger, 6-4, 275, OL, Sioux Falls, SD/Bishop O’Gorman HS

Joshua West, 6-3, 255, OL, Round Lake Beach, IL/Grayslake North HS

SMSU

MARSHALL, Minn. - Southwest Minnesota State University head football coach Cory Sauter announced the addition of 40 student-athletes to the Mustang program to continue their academic and football careers at SMSU on Wednesday. Today’s announcement came on the first day student-athletes are allowed to sign National Letters of Intent.

Today's list of signees includes high school and transfer student-athletes from 11 different states including California (11), Minnesota (9), Texas (7), Nevada (4), Nebraska (2), Hawaii (2), Iowa (1), Wisconsin (1), Arizona (1), Kansas (1) and Florida (1). Eleven of the signees have already enrolled at SMSU for spring semester.

“This is an impressive group of young men who have a strong desire to compete and push themselves beyond their limits,” Sauter said. “We are fired up for the 40 student-athletes committed to continuing their education and football careers at SMSU. As you can see from our signing class, we have been able to expand our recruiting footprint. I am very appreciative of the work our staff and student-athletes invested into the recruiting process. We are truly excited about getting these talented student-athletes on campus to compete for A’s in the classroom and W’s on the field. Let’s Ride!”

Southwest Minnesota State is an NCAA Division II school located in Marshall and competes in the 14-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. SMSU concluded the 2019 season with a record of 3-8.

SMSU is scheduled to begin spring practice on March 24 and will open the 2020 season on either Sept. 3 or Sept. 5 at home versus MSU Moorhead.

2020 SMSU National Letter of Intent Signees

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown / High School / Previous School

Nick Arvay QB 6-0 185 Fr. San Tan Valley, Ariz. / Hamilton

Ben Branscom * DL 6-1 245 Sr. Woodbury, Minn. / Woodbury / University of Minnesota Crookston

Kendall Brewer DB 5-10 160 Fr. Kansas City, Kan. / Schlagle

Joe Buelow DL 6-0 265 Fr. Maple Grove, Minn. / Maple Grove

Riley Chado * DB 6-2 183 Jr. Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. / Etiwanda / San Bernardino Valley College

Aiden Ferguson TE 6-5 245 Fr. Rice Lake, Wis. / Rice Lake

Payton Finch WR 5-9 160 Fr. Magnolia, Texas / Magnolia West

Joshua Garcia DL 6-3 235 Fr. Upland, Calif. / Upland

Jyrese Hanchett * WR 6-3 188 Fr. Houston, Texas / Cypress Falls / Texas A&T Prep

Fred Hardy DL 6-1 280 Fr. Dallas, Texas / Carter

Donald Harper WR 5-8 168 Fr. Houston, Texas / Humble

Josh Hornsby WR 6-2 200 Fr. Fontana, Calif. / Summit

Rickey Jones DL 6-4 220 Fr. Las Vegas, Nev. / Arbor View

Tramel Knighton * DB 6-0 180 Jr. Watts, Calif. / Narbonne / Antelope Valley College

Dylan Lauer * OL 6-3 308 Jr. Cloquet, Minn. / Cloquet / St. Cloud State University

Isaiah Loera DB 5-11 175 Fr. Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. / Upland

Chad Maddock DL/OL 6-2 260 Fr. Redwood Falls, Minn. / Redwood Valley

Tajma Magee DL 6-1 285 Jr. Long Beach, Calif. / Miller / Mt. San Antonio College

Israel Mann DL 6-0 260 Fr. Honolulu, Hawaii / Arbor View (Nev.)

Tyler Martin DB 6-0 190 Fr. Menifee, Calif. / Murrieta Mesa

AJ Martinez DB 5-11 185 Fr. Eastvale, Calif. / Roosevelt

Jackson McMillen OL 6-2 260 Fr. Omaha, Neb. / Westside

Adam Mier * DL 6-2 260 Jr. Sacramento, Calif. / McClatchy / Sacramento City College

Jordan Nolan LB 6-0 220 Fr. Blaine, Minn. / Coon Rapids

Mark Person DL 6-1 260 Fr. Las Vegas, Nev. / Bishop Gorman

Jimmy Petrie TE 6-2 250 Fr. Henderson, Nev. / Bishop Gorman

BJ Phillips WR 5-8 160 Fr. San Bernardino, Calif. / Cajon

Skyler Quinn * DL 6-3 240 So. Evansville, Minn. / Brandon-Evansville / University of Minnesota Crookston

Peter Saint Fleur * WR 6-0 195 Jr. Orlando, Fla. / Phillips / Shasta College

Jerry Sandefur * WR 5-10 187 So. Los Angeles, Calif. / Poly / Virginia University of Lynchburg

Carter Schmitz LB 6-1 200 Fr. Adams, Minn. / Southland

Tucker Schultz QB 6-4 185 Fr. Kimball, Minn. / Kimball Area

Bayley Schuman * DL 6-3 245 Jr. Lincoln, Neb. / Lincoln / Sacramento City College

Erik Snook LB 6-2 225 Jr. Minneapolis, Minn. / St. Croix Lutheran / Rochester Community & Technical College

Broderick Starnes WR 6-2 190 Fr. Houston, Texas / MacArthur

Chase Swieter TE 6-6 210 Fr. Gowrie, Iowa / Southeast Valley

Marcus Thomas WR 6-3 183 Fr. Conroe, Texas / Conroe

Toiva Tufaga * DL 6-0 270 Jr. Laie, Hawaii / Kahuku / Snow College

SirMichael Veasley RB 6-0 200 Fr. Lancaster, Texas / Life Waxahachie

Lee Wilson DL 6-1 285 Fr. North Las Vegas, Nev. / Legacy

* have already enrolled at SMSU for 2020 spring semester

Northwestern

Says Head Coach Matt McCarty “We have an outstanding group of young men who have chosen to stand out at Northwestern. We believe many of them can compete immediately, and we are excited to see where this next group of Raiders takes our program.”

“I would like to thank our coaching staff, the players in our program and our admissions office for building great relationships with these young men and their families. We have a deep and talented group that is excited to be a part of something special at Northwestern. They join a great group of men already on campus who are committed to pursuing excellence as Red Raiders,” states McCarty.

Recruits by position: (48 players)

*= semester transfer

Offensive Line (7): High School

Brody Dauer 6’4 285 Albert Lea, Minn. Albert Lea

Cameron Findley 6’2 305 Century, Fla. Northview

Chase McCleskey 6’ 240 Pearland, Texas First Baptist Christian Academy

Garrick Davis 6’3 260 Century, Fla. Northview

Jordan DeSmet 6’2 250 Larchwood, Iowa West Lyon

Hagen Dreher 6’2 265 Cameron Park, Calif. Ponderosa

Patrick Gottburg 6’1 240 Sioux City, Iowa East

Running Back (6):

*Konner McQuillan 6’ 200 Leavenworth, Kan. Lansing

Jonah Hofer 5’10 160 Bridgewater, S.D. Bridegewater/Emery-Ethan

Kole Telford 5’9 170 Rock Rapids, Iowa Central Lyon

Logan Meyer 6’1 200 Alvord, Iowa West Lyon

Nathan Mather 5’7 175 Wahoo, Neb. Wahoo

Tristan Wilson 5’10 190 Paulina, Iowa South O’Brien

Wide Receiver (5):

*Braden Jahn 5’10 160 Sioux Center, Iowa Sioux Center

Dexter Wiese 6’1 156 Orange City, Iowa MOC-Floyd Valley

Eric Salazar 5’11 195 Rock Valley, Iowa Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Jackson Hofland 6’2 175 Orange City, Iowa Unity Christian

Lorenzo Jones 6’1 180 Orlando, Fla. Edgewater

Quarterback (4):

Colby Postma 6’ 170 Doon, Iowa Central Lyon

Hunter Brooks 6’ 195 Indio, Calif. Shadow Hills

*Jaden Snyder 6’2 200 Larchwood, Iowa West Lyon

Jalyn Gramstad 5’11 180 Larchwood, Iowa West Lyon

Kicker (2):

Andrew Hessa 6’ 205 Sioux City, Iowa Hinton

Eli Stader 6’ 200 Cedar Grove, Wis. Oostburg

Defensive Line (6):

Dayton Barnes 5’9 240 Abilene, Texas Wylie

*Elijah Blare 6’6 220 Winner, S.D. Winner

Isaac Grev 6’3 290 Odin, Minn. Mountain Lake

Isaac Rodriguez 6’2 275 Brandon, S.D. Brandon Valley

Mason Stetson 6’1 220 Sioux Center, Iowa Western Christian

*Tyler Tschampel 6’1 240 Merrill, Iowa Hinton

Linebacker (6):

Christian Robertson 6’ 201 Haslet, Texas Northwest

Dalton Jacobsma 6’ 193 Orange City, Iowa MOC-Floyd Valley

Davis Gatterman 5’10 205 Lynden, Wash. Lynden Christian

Keegan Brown 6’1 200 Estherville, Iowa Estherville Lincoln Central

Parker Fryar 6’2 200 Waukee, Iowa Van Meter

Zach Moncier 5’11 205 Van Alstyne, Texas Van Alstyne

Corner (7):

Brandon Lampi 5’9 155 Buffalo, Minn. Buffalo

Cody Moser 5’7 150 Rock Valley, Iowa Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Gavin Lorenzen 5’10 165 Larchwood, Iowa West Lyon

Kobi Baccam 5’7 150 Hull, Iowa Western Christian

Parker Johnson 5’10 170 Grinnell, Iowa Grinnell

Reece Heanue 5’9 160 Elkhorn, Neb. Elkhorn South

Zach Madden 6’3 185 West Des Moines, Iowa Van Meter

Safety (5):

*Beau Solberg 6’ 205 Boyden, Iowa Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Chadon De Haan 6’2 181 Orange City, Iowa MOC-Floyd Valley

Chase Scheidegger 5’11 175 Rockwell City, Iowa South Central Calhoun

Dylann Van Berkum 5’11 180 Rock Rapids, Iowa Central Lyon

Mo Watson 5’10 190 Ankeny, Iowa Ankeny

Dakota State

MADISON, S.D. - The Dakota State University football head coach Josh Anderson is excited to announce the 49 commitments on National Signing Day (NSD) Wednesday afternoon. Check below for more information on each signed recruits.

2020 SPRING SEMESTER/JUNIOR COLLEGE AND/OR TRANSFER STUDENT-ATHLETES COMMITMENTS

Andrew 'Drew' Blosmo, LB – 6'2 – 195, Dakota State University (Baseball), Garretson, S.D.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/5622720/5bc294a342066604fcba7771

Gustavo Bonilla, LB – 6'1 – 215, University of Minnesota-Crookston, Phoenix, Ariz.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13044892/5df12a7232e69d0d44bcd5fb

Kamron Clayton, QB – 5'11 – 187, University of Minnesota-Crookston, Lynwood, Ill.

Highlight Link: https://www2.hudl.com/video/3/8308658/5bb8fe22d45fcd12d8c86fea

Edward Fritzler, DE – 6'2 – 230, Chadron State University, Eaton, Colo.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/recruiting/athleteprofile/9586173/video

Payton Harrell, DE – 6'1 – 245, Shasta Community College, Redding, Calif.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/2686916/5d8c3f27386eb71118a8e2df

Marcello Holguin, TE – 6'2 – 275, Mesabi Range Community College, Aurora, Ill.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11457583/5df1b6d415f5b60d24212dd4

Zachariah Hulderson, DL – 5'10 – 250, Brookings High School, Volga, S.D.

Highlight Link: N/A

Dakota Johnson, OL – 5'9 – 290, Northwestern College, Garretson, S.D.

Highlight Link: https://awww.hudl.com/video/3/5622734/5be0a4c8664b2d0c481320d6

James McClain, OL – 5'11 – 285, San Joaquin Delta College, Stockton, Calif.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11164551/5dd30de6b534360de85d16ff

Devonte Murphy, DL – 6'0 – 290, Northern State University, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/recruiting/athleteprofile/6389794/video

Alex Schiefelbein, WR – 5'11 – 160, South Dakota State University, Elkhorn, Neb.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/3054718/5810340ff617088d5429f7d6

Branson Taylor, RB – 5'8 – 193, Chadron State University, Box Elder, S.D.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/recruiting/athleteprofile/9586368/video

FALL SEMESTER/HIGH SCHOOL/JUNIOR COLLEGE AND/OR TRANSFER STUDENT-ATHLETE COMMITMENTS

Samuel Alexander, LB – 6'1" – 175, Bishop Ward High School, Kansas City, Kan.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/8211124/5dc4585ad21b9e0ebc561eb5

Robert 'Elias' Alexander III, RB – 6'2" – 180, Liberty High School, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/8555755/5bce5a702ab188058cc96413

Joshua Bowie, QB – 5'11" – 180, Mansfield Lake Ridge High School, Grand Prairie, Texas

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/8180112/5c0423f94ba8250d40641be8

Cody Brown, DE – 6'4" – 265, Madison High School, Madison, S.D.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/8208985/5dadd0784205da10a0f09eae

Kyle Cannon, LB – 6'4" – 220, Dakota Ridge High School, Littleton, Colo.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/7660735/5de545eeff01bd0c9cf377c6

Jared DeBoer, OL – 6'2" – 290, Washington High School, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/9704263/5d86a519066ac30b9023d084

Simon Dillemuth, LB – 5'10" – 185, Pine Creek High School, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/10525079/5e2908712347cf0b507d4e05

Christian Dowdell, RB – 5'10" – 174, College of the Siskiyous, Clearwater, Fla.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/2645266/5de1703c2aa6880e34310702

Blake Duran, CB – 5'10" – 135, Frederick High School, Firestone, Colo.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/8176577/5de8110ff55fd80f1cbd5e98

Marcis Hausman, RB – 5'8" – 168, Estelline High School, Estelline, S.D.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/2/97070/5dd8102fa018d70d8c2d45c7

Cody Herdman, OL – 6'2" – 280, Cherokee Trail High School, Aurora, Colo.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/9323482/5b8df035a681850c80b4c9ff

Gavin Holland, RB – 5'8" – 186, Arlington High School, Badger, S.D.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/8091643/5dca22273449f70f349ea5bf

John Joseph, LB – 5'10" – 205, Widefield High School, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/9873223/5d9d6e0bff032f0fc8d1c6f4

Dakota Key, RB – 6'0" – 174, Legacy High School, Thornton, Colo.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/7488012/5dcca851dfd8a40a8c78ad73

Spencer Kime, DL – 5'11" – 300, Chaparral High School, Parker, Colo.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11075452/5d989c077bdda70cf4e2c077

Rylan Leischner, WR – 6'3" – 185, Parkston High School, Parkston, S.D.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/8141906/5df93164dfe2730d60be153d

Jayden Linta, WR – 5'10" – 160, Vista Ridge High School, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Highlight Link: https://a.hudl.com/video/3/7553086/5dcb17a8c119fb1048c70643

Trenten Lowe, DL – 6'1" – 250, Arapahoe High School, Centennial, Colo.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/9826285/5df690d564df7909fca4d25a

Derrick 'DJ' McKinnon, CB – 6'0" – 160, Famu Drs High School, Tallahassee, Fla.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/8629532/5c4e0b1e19a5cb12ac7a4658

Dereck Molengraaf, OL – 6'6" – 245, Deubrook High School, White, S.D.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/recruiting/athleteprofile/7925623/video

Troy Myers, WR – 6'2" – 183, Klein Forest High School, Houston, Texas

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/recruiting/athleteprofile/7702755/video

Cody Nelson, OL – 5'10" – 240, Sturgis Brown High School, Sturgis, S.D.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/recruiting/athleteprofile/7702755/video

Cody Newbrough, WR – 6'0" – 165, Rawlins High School, Rawlins, Wyo.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11606514/5dd6140032e6d40c184b5742

Duston Nguyen, TE – 5'10" – 210, Prospect Ridge Academy, Thornton, Colo.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/7625166/5df147285b47f90c841e05f7

Terrance Nicholson, CB – 5'10" – 170, University of Minnesota-Crookston, Minneapolis, Minn.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11246861/5df07388ab92760c6c4bbeb2

Daniel Nickels, WR/Ret – 6'0" – 170, Chatfield High School, Littleton, Colo.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/669221/5de15b093df4a60cf8e3ee55

Hunter Pranger, LB – 5'10" – 175, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton High School, Mt. Vernon, S.D.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/recruiting/athleteprofile/10798544/video

Jacob Randle, LB – 5'9" – 180, Lincoln High School, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Highlight Link: https://m.hudl.com/video/3/8061303/57da9c7f0aff7aaa40ed272f

Darius Richards, CB – 6'0" – 190, Bishop Machebeuf High School, Denver, Colo.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11061648/5d9b2e6a5caac510a8fa4304

Jay Skogerboe, WR – 6'1" – 178, New Prague High School, New Prague, Minn.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/10124516/5e18c6e396814d13c448723d

Jaden Slama, FS – 6'0" – 175, Sioux Falls Christian High School, Harrisburg, S.D.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11330816/5dc784554210940e809f634e

Landan Smith, WR – 6'0" – 180, Chanhassen High School, Chanhassen, Minn.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/recruiting/athleteprofile/11629702/video

Jalen Stewart, WR – 5'7" – 155, Eaglecrest High School, Centennial, Colo.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/9436026/5de1f6e45ef6550ea4872357

Cole Sylliaasen, WR – 6'1" – 170, Brandon Valley High School, Brandon, S.D.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/7961191/5ddd74eba6764214d4a35065

Kordaynian Thorin, RB – 5'9" – 170, Central Valley High School, Wolbach, Neb.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/7949400/5e2a724e5cb3910e646914b7

Michael Trebil, QB – 5'11" – 185, University of Wisconsin-Stout, Grove City, Minn.

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/7986437/5bafdd7064e03b11602a6e33

Travis Ziegler, Snapper/WR – 5'9" – 180, Poudre High School, Fort Collins, Colo.

Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana head football coach Jerry Olszewski is pleased to announce the addition of 26 student-athletes to the 2020 football roster. Among the 26 additions, 21 are first-year signees while five are transfers.

“On behalf of my staff and our administration, I want to welcome the 2020 signing class and their families to Augustana football,” Olszewski, the 2019 NSIC Coach of the Year, said. “This group represents the future needs of our football team and will provide great competition for playing time in the coming years.

“Though we graduate 21 seniors from the 2019 team, we return much of our depth from this past season. These signees address our total team needs and will provide us the needed depth and talent necessary to be a championship-caliber program. I look forward to coaching these young men and watching their impact on the future of our program.”

2020 Class by the Numbers

· 20 All-Conference/All-District players

· 19 Team Captains

· 14 All-State Players

· Eight states represented

· Eight position groups covered

· Seven State Champions

Fans are encouraged to join Olszewski and the rest of the Viking coaching staff at Blue Rock Bar & Grill in Sioux Falls from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Jake Aanderud, WR, 5-10, 170, Rapid City, S.D. (St. Thomas More/South Dakota State)

Previous (South Dakota State): Saw action in six games, mostly on special teams, for the national-ranked Jackrabbits … credited with a tackle against No. 1 North Dakota State … Missouri Valley Football Conference Honor Roll … named scout team player of the week on three occasions.

Prep: Was an all-state honoree and honorable mention selection to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45 after prep career at St. Thomas More … scored 29 touchdowns as a senior while seeing action all over the field … finished high school career with 5,008 all-purpose yards, 56 touchdowns and 13 interceptions … also competed in track & field, winning the state 100m individual title and 4x400-meter relay as a senior … academic all-state selection.

Personal: Son of Karri and Michael Aanderud … exercise science major.

Brycen Bell, DB, 5-11, 180, Fort Dodge, Iowa (Fort Dodge Senior HS)

Prep: Earned second-team All-District honors at Fort Dodge Senior High School … totaled 20 tackles and four interceptions as a senior … returned two interceptions for touchdowns … totaled 400 receiving yards as a junior.

Personal: Son of Lori and Curtis Bell … plans to earn a health science degree.

Parker Buckley, LB, 6-2, 225, Rice Lake, Wis. (Rice Lake/St. Cloud State)

Previous (St. Cloud State): Played in 33 games, making 10 starts at linebacker for the Huskies … totaled 133 tackles over his three seasons … during sophomore campaign (2018), totaled 40 solo and 55 total tackles … racked up 58 total and 40 solo tackles in junior season (2019).

Prep: A two-time all-conference selection at Rice Lake … earned an honorable mention to the Wisconsin All-State team … was twice named a team captain … school record holder in career tackles (367), single-season tackles (202) and single-season forced fumbles (6) … played in the state championship in both football and basketball … member of the National Honor Society … Named Rice Lake High School Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Personal: Son of Angie and J.R. Buckley … his brother, Peyton, is a fellow signee to the Viking signing class … biology and psychology major.

Peyton Buckley, DB, 6-1, 180, Rice Lake, Wis. (Rice Lake/St. Cloud State)

Previous (St. Cloud State): Took a redshirt.

Prep: First Team All-Conference and All-Region selection at Rice Lake … selected to play in the Wisconsin/Minnesota Border Battle All-Star Game … as a quarterback, holds the school record for career passing touchdowns, passing yards and total touchdowns … helped Rice Lake to a state championship in 2017 … member of the National Honor Society.

Personal: Son of Angie and J.R. Buckley … his brother, Parker, is a fellow signee to the Vikings … plans to major in special education.

Matt Connors, QB, 6-4, 200, Collierville, Tenn. (Collierville/South Dakota State)

Previous (South Dakota State): Took a redshirt in the 2018 season … earned the team’s scout player of the week on two occasions.

Prep: Was a three-year starter at Lemoore Union High School in California before graduating from Collierville High School in Tennessee … totaled 5,269 yards passing and 51 passing touchdowns over his prep career … rushed for another 15 touchdowns … earned second-team all-region honors as a senior … senior year consisted of 2,353 yards and 26 touchdowns … played in the 2017 Memphis Area All-Star game.

Personal: Son of Jen and Tim Connors … sport management major.

Will Davis, DL, 6-4, 240, Edina, Minn., (Edina HS)

Prep: Earned All-Lake Conference accolades for final three years of competition … was named a team captain for senior campaign … totaled 38 tackles and 5.5 sacks in seven games during senior season … tallied 49 tackles in junior campaign.

Personal: Son of Sarah Landrus and Stan Davis … plans to major in biology.

JayVian Farr, DB, 5-9, 175, Racine, Wis. (J.I. Case HS)

Prep: Named First Team All-Conference after collecting 25 tackles, nine pass deflection and three interceptions during senior season … selected to play in the WFCA All-Star Game … played both sides of the ball, making 27 receptions for 227 yards during senior season … broke the J.I. Case High School record for interceptions … helped the Eagles make the playoffs for the first time since 1997 … earned all-conference honors at wide receiver and defensive back as a junior.

Personal: Son of La Vegas Miller and Jamario Farr Sr. … plans to major in biology (pre-med).

Jack Fisher, WR, 6-2, 182, Rochester, Minn. (Century HS)

Prep: Named Third Team All-State at Century High School … tallied 53 receptions for 1,120 yards as a senior … recorded 13 touchdowns in final campaign … helped team to section runner-up honors … earned all-district honors as a junior after 25 receptions for 543 yards … totaled nearly 1,900 yards receiving over three-year prep career.

Personal: Son of Jodi and Brent Fisher … plans to earn a degree in exercise science.

Brock Fox, OL, 6-5, 300, Treynor, Iowa (Treynor HS)

Prep: Earned First Team All-State accolades at Treynor High School … earned a selection to the River Battle Bowl … helped team to a 10-1 record and a district championship as a senior … earned Second Team All-State accolades as a junior where the Cardinals were district champions … earned academic all-district honors.

Personal: Son of Heidi Guttau and Rick Fox … plans to earn a degree in art.

Colton Hartford, DB, 6-0, 170, Rapid City, S.D. (Stevens HS)

Prep: Named First Team All-State after racking up 77 tackles as a senior … Named All-ESD First Team … named Raider Offense MVP … totaled 76 tackles as a junior with four interceptions … named Academic All-State.

Personal: Son of Deb and Joe Hartford … plans to major in biology.

Preston Kellogg, OL, 6-6, 325, Omaha, Neb. (Papillion La-Vista HS)

Prep: Earned First Team All-Metro honors from Omaha World Herald and First Team Class A All-State from Lincoln Journal Star … Named to the Metro Football Coaches Association All-Conference team following senior season … named team captain for junior and senior seasons … totaled 54 pancake blocks and blocked for a team that rushed for nearly 2,100 yards … earned Academic All-State honors.

Personal: Son of Stephanie and Chris Kellogg … plans to earn a mathematics degree.

Perry Keyes, WR, 6-4, 190, Taylorsville, Miss. (Taylorsville/Mississippi Gulf Coast CC)

Previous (Mississippi Gulf Coast CC): Played in nine games making eight receptions … recorded first touchdown against Southwestern Mississippi … touchdown was a 25-yard reception.

Prep: Named to the Mississippi Association of Coaches Class 2A All-State First Team as a senior at Taylorsville … tallied 71 receptions for 1,260 yards and 10 touchdowns during senior season … led Taylorsville to the Class 2A State Championship on two occasions … selected to play in the Bernard Blackwell Classic All-Star Game where he was named the South Offensive MVP …

Personal: Son of Tina Keyes and Michael Merrill … plans to major in psychology.

Jett Lamb, DL, 6-3, 280, Onida, S.D. (Sully Buttes HS)

Prep: All-State honoree at Sully Buttes High School … Earned Argus Leader Elite 45 honor … four-year starter … earned Yellowstone Trail All-Conference accolades on four occasions.

Personal: Son of Brenda and Joey Lamb … plans to major in biology (pre-med)

Jacob Ludwig, LB, 6-1, 225, Ashland, Neb. (Ashland-Greenwood HS)

Prep: Named three First Team All-State teams (Omaha World Herald, Lincoln Journal Star, Huskerland Prep) … Named Defensive Player of the Year at Ashland-Greenwood High School … totaled 107 tackles, including 25 for loss, as a senior … Earned district championship … recorded 111 tackles as a junior … earned All-District honors all four years of high school.

Personal: Son of Molly and Scott Johnson and Eric Ludwig … plans to major in business.

Nicholas Nelson, OL, 6-4, 270, Britton, S.D. (Britton-Hecla HS)

Prep: Earned All-State honors at Britton-Hecla High School … helped team to a 10-1 record in both junior and senior seasons … blocked for an offense that rushed for 3,250 yards and advanced to the state championship game … earned Eastern Coteau Conference accolades three times … named Academic All-State.

Personal: Son of Laurie and Kerry Nelson … plans to major in nursing.

Zach Nickels, LS, 6-3, 190, Rochester, Minn. (Lourdes HS)

Prep: Earned Hiawatha Valley All-League honors … totaled 58 tackles during senior season … recorded a pick-six senior year … earned a AAA Minnesota State Championship with a 14-0 record as a junior … finished career as three-year starter.

Personal: Son of Kate and Scott Nickels … plans to major in either biology or kinesiology.

Jack Paradis, LB, 6-2, 200, Omaha, Neb. (Elkhorn South HS)

Prep: Earned Super State First Team honors from Lincoln Journal Star … Earned All-State accolades from Grand Island Independent and Huskerland Prep … totaled 88 tackles including 18 for loss as a senior … voted Team MVP and Defensive MVP … earned Academic All-State honors.

Personal: Son of Mara and Ryan Paradis … plans to earn a degree in biochemistry.

LaMarq Patterson, DB, 5-11, 175, San Antonio, Texas (Ronald Reagan HS)

Prep: Three-year starter at Ronald Reagan High School … led Rattlers with two interceptions during senior season … selected to lay in the 2020 San Antonio All-Star Game … helped RRHS advance to the second round of the playoffs senior season.

Personal: Son of Felicia Johnson and Raymond Cooks … plans to earn a physical therapy degree.

Jordan Phoenix, DB, 5-11, 175, Hutto, Texas (Hutto HS)

Prep: Earned Second Team All-District honors at Hutto High School … totaled 28 tackles and three interceptions as a senior … Helped the Hippos to an undefeated regular season as a junior.

Personal: Son of Andrea and Alfred Phoenix ... plans to earn a kinesiology degree.

Dallas Rogers, LB, 6-1, 210, Papillion, Neb. (Papillion La-Vista South HS)

Prep: Three-year starter at Papillion La-Vista South High School … totaled 113 tackles during senior campaign … forced two fumbles in senior campaign … earned a spot on the Lincoln Journal Star All-Class A Team … Earned All-Metro honors from Omaha World Herald … Named a captain of the River Battle Bowl … earned Academic All-State honors.

Personal: Son of Laura and Rich Rogers … Plans to earn a degree in physical engineering.

Ayden Sand, LB, 6-1, 205, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Lincoln HS)

Prep: Earned All-Metro Conference honors after senior season at Lincoln High School … tallied 41.5 tackles and 5.5 sacks during senior campaign … forced three fumbles … helped the Patriots to an 8-2 record … named most improved player after junior season of 50 tackles … named Academic All-State.

Personal: Son of Melissa and Wade Sand … plans to earn a degree in exercise science.

Thomas Scholten, QB, 6-2, 200, Brandon, S.D. (Brandon Valley HS)

Prep: Three-year starter at Brandon Valley High School … Earned all-state honors as a senior … Named to the Argus Leader Elite 45 … led the Lynx to the State Championship game … totaled 4,704 career-passing yards … tossed for 67 touchdowns over career … 1,615 yards and 27 touchdowns were during senior campaign … threw just one interception … named team captain … won the 11 AAA State Championship as a junior after throwing for 1,994 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Personal: Son of Stacy and Kelly Scholten … brother, Zach, plays for the Augustana basketball team … father is on Augustana coaching staff … plans to earn a biology degree in pre-med.

Brock Stiles, TE, 6-2, 220, Altoona, Iowa (Southeast Polk HS)

Prep: Two-time letter winner at Southeast Polk High School … helped the Rams to the 4A playoffs on two occasions … totaled 12 receptions for 109 yards over career … earned Academic All-Conference honors from CIML … named Academic All-State.

Personal: Son of Michele and Tim Stiles … plans to earn a degree in sport management.

Myles Taylor, DL, 6-1, 268, Coon Rapids, Minn. (Coon Rapids HS)

Prep: Three-time All-Conference selection at Coon Rapids High School … earned an All-State accolade … named team captain … tallied 72 tackles and 11 sacks during senior season … forced five fumbles … won the section championship for the first time in 36 years.

Personal: Son of Lori and JT Taylor … plans to major in psychology.

Luke Todd, DL, 6-4, 240, Appleton, Wis. (Kimberly HS)

Prep: Helped Kimberly High School to a 12-1 record over senior campaign … earned a conference championship … earned Second Team All-Conference honors.

Personal: Son of Karie and Mark Todd … plans to earn degree in exercise science.

Joseph Walnofer, DB, 6-2, 175, Tea, S.D. (Tea Area HS)

Prep: Earned All-State honors at defensive back … earned an Argus Leader Elite 45 honorable mention … earned All-Dakota 12 Conference honors … tallied 67 tackles during senior campaign … intercepted seven passes … totaled 77 tackles as a junior … earned a State Championship in 2018.

Personal: Son of Karla and Ted Walnofer … plans to earn a business degree.