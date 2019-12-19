Former NFL player named NSU's offensive coordinator

ABERDEEN, S.D. – A former NFL player has joined the coaching staff of Northern State University Football.

Isaac Fruechte has been hired as the new offensive coordinator for the Wolves. Fruechte comes to Northern from the University of Northern Iowa, where he served as the wide receivers coach and also worked to recruit all positions in Minnesota for the DI quarterfinal team.

Prior to UNI, Fruechte served as offensive coordination/quarterbacks coach for the University of Wisconsin La Crosse. There, he worked with UW-La Crosse's former head coach, Mike Schmidt, who joined the NSU Wolves as head coach earlier this month.

"Hiring Coach Fruechte was a big priority for us because I know the kind of person and coach he is," Schmidt said. "He brings unmatched energy and love for the game of football while also having a wealth of playing and coaching knowledge. Coaching is in his blood and he will be a tremendous mentor for our players."

A native of Caledonia, Minnesota, Fruechte graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2014, where he played three seasons as a wide receiver, and served as a team captain his senior season. From 2015 to 2017, Fruechte played two and a half seasons as a wide receiver and special teams player for the Minnesota Vikings. In 2016, he also had a five-game stint as wide receiver and special teams player for the Detroit Lions, before returning to the Vikings.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be joining the coaching staff at Northern State University," Fruechte said. "I am excited to work with Coach Schmidt to build on the strong foundation that is in place and get Wolves football to the level where we are consistently competing for NSIC Championships. Wolves Country is going to see an exciting offensive style that will maximize our players' abilities and allow them to play fast and free."

Fruechte played high school football for his father Carl, who has led Caledonia to five straight Minnesota State High School Championships, and Caledonia holds the longest active win streak in the country with 68 straight wins. Isaac help lead Caledonia to state football titles in 2007 and 2008.

Fruechte and his wife Kenzie, an elementary school teacher, will reside in Aberdeen.

About Northern State University

Northern State University is a regional university that offers outstanding academics and exceptional extracurricular activities at an affordable price on a safe, welcoming campus. Northern State recently announced its Educational Impact Campaign, with a goal of raising $55 million for a new South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, new athletic and recreation fields, and an on-campus regional sports complex. Once the campaign is complete, NSU will be the recipient of more than $100 million in privately funded building projects and scholarships within a decade. To learn more, visit NSU Admissions.