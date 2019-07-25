Former SDSU standout at Vikings training camp

What a week it has been for former South Dakota State offensive lineman Tiano Pupungatoa on Monday he signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent after the team parted ways with Roc Thomas earlier in the week.

Tiano spent time working out with the Vikings this spring in their rookie minicamp, but it was the call last weekend that gave him a shot to live out his NFL dream. The former All-American guard spent his college career blocking for Taryn Christion and he says SDSU has prepped him for what it will take to protect for Kirk Cousins. Tiano knows he has a chance to make a difference on a Minnesota o-line that has been struggling in recent years, but he's thankful for the opportunity.

"I mean all of the offensive lineman that I have met so far are amazing, and I'm sure they're much, much improved as a core," Tiano said. "But I think personally, I just bring physicality and a good attitude to the o-line. It's just a dream come true for me, because I've been training since rookie camp got out, just hoping for a shot because nothing is guaranteed you never know, but I finally got it."

Now even though Tiano is a Minnesota Viking, he grew up just across the river in River Falls, Wisconsin and was a die-hard Packers fan.

