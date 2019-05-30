Four players from Augustana earn post season baseball honors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The awards keep piling up for the Augustana baseball team as more All-Region honors and one All-American honor have rolled in for the Vikings. The NCBA/Rawlings NCAA Division II All-Region showed JT Mix, Jordan Barth, and Max Steffens all earning First Team honors, while Riley Johnson was named to the second team.

In the NCBWA All-American announcement, Steffens was named to the second team, while Barth was named a third team All-American. The sophomore earned the honors at the utility position after splitting time at first and third base this season. Steffens earned honors after a 9-1 season on the mound.

ABCA/Rawlings All-Region first-team selections are nominated for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors. The ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. II All-Americans will be announced the evening of Friday, May 31. The ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams for all divisions will be announced Wednesday, June 19.

The ABCA All-America team was first recognized in 1949 and now includes nine divisions: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division, and high school. ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams were first recognized in 2007.