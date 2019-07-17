Fricke named DSU softball coach

MADISON, S.D. – Athletic Director Jeff Dittman has announced the promotion of Rachel Fricke as the Dakota State University softball head coach, announced Wednesday.

Fricke is no stranger to the DSU Trojan softball program, where she was the assistant coach for the past six seasons. During her time at Dakota State, she has assisted in coaching 3 All-Region players, 17 North Star Athletic Association All-Conference selections, 7 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes, 27 NSAA Scholar-Athletes and 1 NAIA Scholar Team.

Fricke's duties as an assistant coach at DSU included the team's academic coordinator, outfield coach, junior varsity softball head coach, and assisted in the everyday operations of the program including recruiting and scouting.

She assisted with the 2018 Trojan softball squad that produced the most overall victories (21 victories) since the 2003 season and most North Star conference victories (13 NSAA conference wins) since joining the conference in 2013-14 season.

Fricke was a four-year softball letter winner at NCAA Division I University of South Dakota. While USD, she played in 183 career games, starting in 179 games as a catcher or designated player. She posted a .972 career fielding percentage at South Dakota.

Fricke graduated from USD with a bachelor's degree in recreation management with a health and coaching minor in 2010. She currently resides in Madison.

