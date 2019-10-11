Friday Night Lights Scoreboard- 10/11

Posted:

HS Football
South Dakota

Baltic 20, Parker 8

Belle Fourche 48, Spearfish 7

Bennett County 8, Pine Ridge 6

Brandon Valley 28, Sioux Falls Washington 7

Bridgewater-Emery 44, Garretson 0

Canistota-Freeman 32, Bon Homme 8

Canton 49, Tri-Valley 0

Castlewood 47, Great Plains Lutheran 14

Colman-Egan 44, Dell Rapids St. Mary 26

Corsica/Stickney 8, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

Custer 62, Lead-Deadwood 41

Dell Rapids 30, Milbank 0

Gayville-Volin 40, Centerville 34, 2OT

Gregory 49, Platte-Geddes 8

Hamlin 33, Arlington/Lake Preston 12

Howard 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6

Huron 15, Yankton 12

Irene-Wakonda 50, Avon 0

Kimball/White Lake 12, Burke 6

Lemmon/McIntosh def. Dupree, forfeit

Lennox 32, Dakota Valley 14

McCook Central/Montrose 32, Elk Point-Jefferson 28

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 38, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Pierre 54, Brookings 6

Scotland 32, Alcester-Hudson 18

Sioux Falls Lincoln 18, Harrisburg 15

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 39, Watertown 13

Sioux Valley 34, Beresford 15

Tea Area 40, Sioux Falls Christian 0

Vermillion 49, Todd County 14

Viborg-Hurley 38, Hanson 0

Minnesota

Albany 48, Litchfield 14

Andover 28, St. Francis 7

Apple Valley 31, Mahtomedi 8

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 64, Kimball 12

BOLD 34, Montevideo 0

Bagley 14, Cass Lake-Bena 6

Becker 12, Willmar 0

Belle Plaine 42, Tri-City United 0

Bemidji 16, Sauk Rapids-Rice 6

Benilde-St. Margaret's 42, Park Center 6

Blackduck 40, Nevis 24

Blooming Prairie 48, Bethlehem Academy 6

Bloomington Jefferson 12, Henry Sibley 7

Blue Earth Area 45, St. James Area 6

Braham 45, Hinckley-Finlayson 8

Breck 19, Concordia Academy 0

Browerville/Eagle Valley 38, Royalton 0

Buffalo 48, Cambridge-Isanti 22

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 30, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 0

Caledonia 34, Pine Island 0

Cannon Falls 12, Rochester Lourdes 7

Carlton 34, Ogilvie 32

Centennial 7, St. Michael-Albertville 0

Champlin Park 12, Totino-Grace 7

Chaska 20, Waconia 0

Chatfield 7, St. Charles 0

Cherry 52, Ely 22

Cloquet 42, Proctor 8

Columbia Heights 35, Bloomington Kennedy 14

Cook County 52, Northeast Range 0

Cromwell 29, Isle 12

Crosby-Ironton 26, Moose Lake/Willow River 22

Dassel-Cokato 40, Watertown-Mayer 0

Delano 55, St. Cloud Apollo 8

East Ridge 41, Mounds View 40

Eastview 38, Eagan 0

Eden Prairie 35, Prior Lake 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 28, Rockford 0

Edgerton/Ellsworth 42, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 24

Edina 14, Minnetonka 7

Elk River 40, Monticello 20

Esko 41, Aitkin 14

Eveleth-Gilbert 14, International Falls 8

Fairmont 34, Norwood-Young America 0

Fridley 49, St. Croix Lutheran 0

Glencoe-Silver Lake 14, Annandale 8

Goodhue 12, Randolph 6

Grand Meadow 39, Mabel-Canton 6

Grand Rapids 40, Duluth East 0

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 40, Virginia 0

Hastings 63, North St. Paul 0

Hermantown 59, Hibbing 8

Hills-Beaver Creek 42, Red Rock Central 6

Hopkins 20, Coon Rapids 19

Houston 38, Madelia 28

Hutchinson 48, Big Lake 0

Jackson County Central 36, Pipestone 6

Jordan 39, Worthington 12

Kelliher/Northome 65, Hill City/Northland 14

Kenyon-Wanamingo 14, Medford 0

Kingsford, Mich. 41, Red Wing 6

Lac qui Parle Valley 31, Lakeview 26

Lakeville North 23, White Bear Lake 7

Lakeville South 61, Farmington 6

LeRoy-Ostrander 20, Lanesboro 12

Lewiston-Altura 33, Hayfield 18

Luverne 27, Sibley East 15

Mankato West 37, Kasson-Mantorville 27

Maple Grove 35, Anoka 0

Maple Lake 15, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 8

Maple River 32, G-F-W 20

Marshall 27, Waseca 8

Martin County West 49, LeSueur-Henderson 6

Mayer-Lutheran 54, Cleveland 0

McGregor 40, Onamia 32

Milaca 35, St. Cloud Cathedral 3

Minneapolis Henry 53, Brooklyn Center 20

Minneapolis Southwest 37, St. Paul Johnson 7

Minneapolis Washburn 41, St. Paul Central 0

Minnewaska 49, Sauk Centre 14

Mora 28, Pine City 6

Mountain Iron-Buhl 2, Floodwood 0

Mountain Lake Co-op 62, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 20

New London-Spicer 14, Holy Family Catholic 0

New Prague 32, Albert Lea 6

New Richland-H-E-G 7, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 0

New Ulm Cathedral 50, Sleepy Eye 26

Nicollet 46, GHEC/Truman 14

North Branch 59, Duluth Denfeld 14

North Woods 40, East Central 0

Northfield 24, Austin 7

Orono 35, Holy Angels 21

Osseo 22, Blaine 6

Owatonna 44, Mankato East 0

Paynesville 22, Holdingford 0

Pelican Rapids 32, Hawley 12

Pierz 51, Melrose 7

Pine River-Backus 2, Red Lake 0

Princeton 26, Foley 6

Providence Academy 45, Richfield 20

Redwood Valley 40, Windom 0

Renville County West 36, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 6

Robbinsdale Armstrong 34, Chanhassen 0

Robbinsdale Cooper 28, Irondale 23

Rochester Century 34, Byron 13

Rochester John Marshall 35, Faribault 0

Rocori 12, Brainerd 6

Rogers 34, Chisago Lakes 14

Rosemount 38, Burnsville 12

Rush City 42, Barnum 0

Rushford-Peterson 32, Fillmore Central 14

SMB-Wolfpack 20, Mound Westonka 3

Sartell-St. Stephen 30, Alexandria 21

South St. Paul 21, Park (Cottage Grove) 0

Spring Grove 20, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 14

Spring Lake Park 21, Forest Lake 7

St. Agnes 28, Academy Force 0

St. Anthony 49, Spectrum 14

St. Cloud Tech 24, Moorhead 17

St. Louis Park 41, DeLaSalle 0

St. Paul Como Park 12, Minneapolis South 6

St. Paul Highland Park 57, Minneapolis North 25

St. Paul Humboldt 27, Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 14

St. Peter 22, New Ulm 14

St. Thomas Academy 40, Hill-Murray 3

Stewartville 61, Lake City 0

Stillwater 7, Cretin-Derham Hall 5

Tartan 25, Simley 7

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 44, Murray County Central 13

Triton 35, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 14

Two Harbors 25, Mesabi East 0

Wabasha-Kellogg 40, Winona Cotter 6

Wabasso 24, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 14

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 20, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 8

Wayzata 14, Shakopee 7

Win-E-Mac 6, NCEUH 0

Winona 35, Rochester Mayo 0

Woodbury 33, Roseville 0

Zimmerman 20, Little Falls 6

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 52, Dover-Eyota 27

Iowa

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 34, Nodaway Valley 14

AC/GC 50, West Central Valley, Stuart 14

AGWSR, Ackley 64, Baxter 18

Algona 48, Estherville Lincoln Central 7

Ames 48, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 7

Anamosa 21, Monticello 13

Ankeny 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 0

Ankeny Centennial 56, Fort Dodge 29

Aplington-Parkersburg 26, Lake Mills 7

Audubon 55, West Harrison, Mondamin 14

B-G-M 27, Pekin 14

Belle Plaine 52, Eldon Cardinal 20

Bellevue 21, North Cedar, Stanwood 6

Belmond-Klemme 14, Ruthven-Ayrshire 6

Benton Community 42, Roland-Story, Story City 7

Bishop Garrigan 38, North Union 12

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 36, Sheldon 8

CAM, Anita 68, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 14

Camanche 45, Mount Vernon 10

Carlisle 30, Ballard 27

Carroll 49, Perry 0

Cascade,Western Dubuque 36, Beckman, Dyersville 20

Cedar Falls 48, Waterloo, West 17

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 28, Bettendorf 18

Center Point-Urbana 7, Maquoketa 0

Centerville 43, Clarke, Osceola 13

Central City 51, Central Elkader 26

Central Decatur, Leon 44, Martensdale-St. Marys 14

Central Lyon 39, Okoboji, Milford 0

Central Springs 20, Nashua-Plainfield 10

Clear Lake 35, Forest City 0

Collins-Maxwell 44, Meskwaki Settlement School 20

Coon Rapids-Bayard 33, Glidden-Ralston 14

Dallas Center-Grimes 30, Boone 6

Davis County, Bloomfield 59, Albia 49

Denver 28, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6

Des Moines Christian 38, PCM, Monroe 13

Des Moines, East 17, Mason City 13

Des Moines, Hoover 46, Sioux City, North 27

Des Moines, Roosevelt 31, Marshalltown 15

Dike-New Hartford 50, Jesup 16

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 57, Dunkerton 7

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61, Sioux City, East 7

Dubuque, Senior 36, Dubuque, Hempstead 28

Durant-Bennett 34, Highland, Riverside 13

Earlham 42, Southwest Valley 6

East Buchanan, Winthrop 20, BCLUW, Conrad 0

Edgewood-Colesburg 39, Alburnett 0

Epworth, Western Dubuque 20, Cedar Rapids Xavier 14

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 28, Woodbine 12

Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, East Mills 21

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Southeast Valley 0

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0

Glenwood 54, ADM, Adel 18

Greene County 26, Atlantic 0

Grinnell 35, Newton 14

Grundy Center 42, Newman Catholic, Mason City 0

Harlan 14, Lewis Central 6

Harris-Lake Park 33, Newell-Fonda 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38, Akron-Westfield 0

Hinton 47, Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn 0

Hinton 47, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0

Hudson 14, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 7

IKM-Manning 21, Alta-Aurelia 7

Independence 30, Charles City 7

Indianola 17, Johnston 7

Interstate 35,Truro 41, Woodward Academy 0

Iowa City Liberty High School 14, Central Clinton, DeWitt 12

Iowa City West 21, Davenport, North 14

Iowa Falls-Alden 21, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

Iowa Valley, Marengo 44, Lone Tree 12

Keokuk 61, Fairfield 0

Kingsley-Pierson 18, River Valley, Correctionville 8

Knoxville 22, South Tama County, Tama 6

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 45, Red Oak 0

Lamoni 44, East Union, Afton 6

LeMars 8, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7

Lenox 70, Murray 6

Linn-Mar, Marion 35, Muscatine 19

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 50, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0

Mediapolis 60, Wilton 6

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 62, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7

Midland, Wyoming 24, Springville 22

Montezuma 56, H-L-V, Victor 44

Moravia 52, Seymour-Moulton Udell 12

Mount Ayr 35, Clarinda 3

New Hampton 13, Crestwood, Cresco 7

New London 52, Winfield-Mount Union 14

North Fayette Valley 42, Oelwein 22

North Polk, Alleman 17, Gilbert 10

North Scott, Eldridge 45, Clinton 0

North Tama, Traer def. GMG, Garwin, forfeit

Northwood-Kensett 41, Janesville 19

Norwalk 24, Bondurant Farrar 3

OA-BCIG 54, Shenandoah 7

Ogden 59, Eagle Grove 0

Osage 27, North Butler, Greene 0

Pella 35, Oskaloosa 3

Pella Christian 56, Colfax-Mingo 14

Pleasant Valley 38, Iowa City High 14

Postville 53, Starmont 0

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 46, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 19

Regina, Iowa City 37, North Linn, Troy Mills 28

Ridge View 21, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 14

Rockford 38, Tripoli 20

Saint Ansgar 49, South Winneshiek, Calmar 14

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, Spencer 13

Sigourney-Keota 59, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 6

Sioux Center 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 8

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 8, Manson Northwest Webster 0

Solon 35, Mount Pleasant 14

South Central Calhoun 39, Madrid 7

South Hamilton, Jewell 28, PAC-LM 26

South Hardin 18, East Marshall, LeGrand 12

Southeast Polk 75, Sioux City, West 0

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 60, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 7

Spirit Lake 57, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 27, Riverside, Oakland 6

Storm Lake 24, Denison-Schleswig 0

Tipton 48, West Burlington/Notre Dame 6

Treynor 36, Missouri Valley 6

Tri-Center, Neola 35, Lawton-Bronson 12

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 68, West Central, Maynard 0

Underwood 20, East Sac County 0

Union Community, LaPorte City 13, Vinton-Shellsburg 0

Unity Christian 2, Emmetsburg 0

Urbandale 47, Des Moines, North 12

Valley, West Des Moines 49, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 6

Van Meter 20, Panorama, Panora 0

Wahlert, Dubuque 30, Marion 0

Wapello 57, Van Buren, Keosauqua 14

Washington 36, Fort Madison 7

Waterloo, East 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 10

Waukee 74, Ottumwa 12

Waukon 20, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 7

Wayne, Corydon 40, North Mahaska, New Sharon 6

West Branch 42, Northeast, Goose Lake 0

West Delaware, Manchester 26, Decorah 20

West Hancock, Britt 62, West Fork, Sheffield 0

West Marshall, State Center 28, Nevada 7

West Sioux 35, West Lyon, Inwood 28

Western Christian 21, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Westwood, Sloan 21, West Monona 0

Williamsburg 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 7

Woodbury Central, Moville 27, Logan-Magnolia 0

 