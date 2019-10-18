Friday Night Lights Scoreboard- 10/18

HS Football
South Dakota

Aberdeen Roncalli 16, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6

Alcester-Hudson 42, Corsica/Stickney 34

Bennett County def. McLaughlin, forfeit

Brandon Valley 47, Harrisburg 21

Bridgewater-Emery 64, Beresford 20

Britton-Hecla 38, Warner 28

Brookings 47, Spearfish 0

Burke 62, Scotland 16

Canton 42, Sioux Falls Christian 22

Centerville 36, Colome 20

Chamberlain 36, Wagner 21

Clark/Willow Lake 49, Great Plains Lutheran 20

Custer 14, Hot Springs 7

Dakota Valley 41, Vermillion 20

DeSmet 28, Elkton-Lake Benton 0

Dell Rapids 14, West Central 0

Dell Rapids St. Mary 44, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 20

Deuel 36, Florence/Henry 20

Edgemont 72, Dupree 38

Elk Point-Jefferson 35, Flandreau 12

Estelline/Hendricks 20, Wilmot 15

Faulkton 50, Potter County 6

Gayville-Volin 34, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

Gregory 47, Kimball/White Lake 40

Harding County 62, Timber Lake 30

Herreid/Selby Area 51, Northwestern 0

Howard 53, Baltic 30

Jones County/White River 40, Rapid City Christian 27

Kadoka Area 56, Hill City 6

Langford 59, Waverly-South Shore 20

Lemmon/McIntosh 66, Bison 8

Lennox 32, Madison 28

McCook Central/Montrose 63, Redfield/Doland 6

Menno/Marion 64, Avon 24

Mobridge-Pollock 34, Groton Area 12

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

New Underwood 22, Wall 17

North Border 34, Hitchcock-Tulare 0

Philip 32, Lyman 0

Pierre 75, Mitchell 7

Platte-Geddes 18, Parkston 0

Sioux Falls Lincoln 50, Rapid City Stevens 21

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 29, Aberdeen Central 14

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Watertown 16

Sioux Falls Washington 40, Rapid City Central 8

Sioux Valley 50, Garretson 0

St. Thomas More 24, Stanley County 8

Sturgis Brown 49, Belle Fourche 35

Sully Buttes 58, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 8

Tea Area 43, Milbank 6

Todd County 54, Pine Ridge 20

Tri-Valley 14, Huron 13

Viborg-Hurley 46, Canistota-Freeman 20

Webster 38, Sisseton 0

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 6

Yankton 41, Douglas 13

Iowa

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 25, Southwest Valley 12

ADM, Adel 12, Winterset 9

Algona 34, Spirit Lake 32

Alta-Aurelia 33, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 7

Ankeny 90, Sioux City, North 0

Ankeny Centennial 28, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7

Aplington-Parkersburg 24, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Atlantic 55, Shenandoah 25

Audubon 63, Glidden-Ralston 30

B-G-M 21, Durant-Bennett 14

Baxter 72, Colo-NESCO 69

Belle Plaine 32, Pekin 20

Belmond-Klemme 48, North Union 12

Benton Community 28, West Marshall, State Center 12

Bettendorf 61, Davenport, West 0

Bishop Garrigan 20, West Fork, Sheffield 14

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 33, Storm Lake 30

Bondurant Farrar 28, Gilbert 7

Boone 41, Perry 0

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 12

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 30, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15

Carlisle 21, North Polk, Alleman 7

Carroll 45, Humboldt 6

Cedar Falls 33, Dubuque, Senior 10

Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Center Point-Urbana 0

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 43, Davenport, Central 14

Cedar Rapids, Washington 29, Burlington 21, 2OT

Centerville 69, Saydel 20

Central Clinton, DeWitt 52, Clinton 14

Central Lee, Donnellson 28, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21

Central Lyon 26, Sioux Center 20, OT

Chariton 41, Des Moines Christian 13

Clarinda 47, West Central Valley, Stuart 6

Clear Lake 21, New Hampton 14

Collins-Maxwell 72, Twin Cedars, Bussey 20

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 41, North Fayette Valley 15

Coon Rapids-Bayard 32, CAM, Anita 26

Crestwood, Cresco 47, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 41, Webster City 27

Decorah 14, Waterloo, East 7

Denver 28, North Butler, Greene 0

Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hardin 7

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 69, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 0

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 47, Des Moines, Hoover 12

Dubuque, Hempstead 16, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 14

Earlham 47, Riverside, Oakland 21

East Union, Afton 18, Moravia 13

Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Marion 13

Fort Dodge 57, Sioux City, West 0

Fremont Mills, Tabor 52, Sidney 0

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40, AGWSR, Ackley 0

Greene County 60, Red Oak 8

Grinnell 52, South Tama County, Tama 14

Grundy Center 13, Hudson 7

H-L-V, Victor 48, Winfield-Mount Union 20

Harlan 40, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 60, Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn 8

Highland, Riverside 27, Eldon Cardinal 20

Hinton 16, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 6

IKM-Manning 35, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 12

Independence 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 18

Iowa City Liberty High School 14, Assumption, Davenport 7

Iowa City West 31, Muscatine 16

Iowa Falls-Alden 35, Forest City 6

Johnston 40, Mason City 6

Kee, Lansing 72, Central Elkader 6

Kingsley-Pierson 36, Ar-We-Va, Westside 22

Lamoni 50, Lenox 14

LeMars 30, Spencer 28

Lewis Central 21, Glenwood 14

Linn-Mar, Marion 62, Iowa City High 14

Lisbon 58, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6

Logan-Magnolia 28, West Monona 20

Lone Tree 36, WACO, Wayland 20

Lynnville-Sully 19, North Mahaska, New Sharon 14

MFL-Mar-Mac 28, Edgewood-Colesburg 23

Manson Northwest Webster 29, Ridge View 12

Maquoketa 21, Wahlert, Dubuque 6

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 20, Alburnett 7

Mediapolis 48, Van Buren, Keosauqua 6

Monticello 34, Oelwein 20

Mount Pleasant 35, Fort Madison 10

Nashua-Plainfield 14, Starmont 8

Nevada 35, Union Community, LaPorte City 21

New London 68, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32

North Linn, Troy Mills 38, East Marshall, LeGrand 6

North Scott, Eldridge 35, Clear Creek-Amana 7

North Tama, Traer 47, Postville 0

Northwood-Kensett 36, Tripoli 0

Norwalk 28, Ballard 7

OA-BCIG 41, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 0

Osage 52, Lake Mills 13

Oskaloosa 30, Knoxville 14

Ottumwa 37, Des Moines, East 34

PCM, Monroe 35, Clarke, Osceola 0

Panorama, Panora 48, AC/GC 8

Pella 42, Newton 14

Pella Christian 14, Woodward-Granger 12

Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 49, Madrid 7

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 62, Waterloo, West 13

Regina, Iowa City 35, Jesup 6

Rockford 30, Riceville 28

Saint Ansgar 57, Newman Catholic, Mason City 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Denison-Schleswig 14

Sheldon 40, Okoboji, Milford 21

Sigourney-Keota 42, Wapello 6

Solon 42, Keokuk 0

South Central Calhoun 69, Eagle Grove 0

South Hamilton, Jewell 46, Ogden 20

South O'Brien, Paullina 35, Akron-Westfield 0

South Winneshiek, Calmar 66, Central Springs 14

Southeast Polk 49, Marshalltown 21

Southeast Valley 24, Estherville Lincoln Central 8

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 50, Murray 0

Springville 59, West Central, Maynard 22

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52, Nodaway Valley 0

St. Mary's, Remsen 50, Newell-Fonda 0

Tipton 28, Louisa-Muscatine 14

Treynor 63, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 0

Tri-Center, Neola 28, Westwood, Sloan 8

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 72, Easton Valley 62

Underwood 60, Cherokee, Washington 0

Urbandale 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 6

Valley, West Des Moines 69, Ames 7

Van Meter 28, Mount Ayr 0

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 49, East Buchanan, Winthrop 18

Waukee 42, Indianola 7

Waukon 66, Anamosa 0

Wayne, Corydon 52, Martensdale-St. Marys 23

West Branch 26, Cascade,Western Dubuque 7

West Delaware, Manchester 47, Charles City 7

West Hancock, Britt 47, Ruthven-Ayrshire 0

West Sioux 48, Unity Christian 6

Williamsburg 68, Albia 7

Wilton 44, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 0

Woodbine 25, West Harrison, Mondamin 20

Woodbury Central, Moville 24, Lawton-Bronson 6

 