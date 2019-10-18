Friday Night Lights Scoreboard- 10/18

HS Football
South Dakota
Aberdeen Roncalli 16, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6
Alcester-Hudson 42, Corsica/Stickney 34
Bennett County def. McLaughlin, forfeit
Brandon Valley 47, Harrisburg 21
Bridgewater-Emery 64, Beresford 20
Britton-Hecla 38, Warner 28
Brookings 47, Spearfish 0
Burke 62, Scotland 16
Canton 42, Sioux Falls Christian 22
Centerville 36, Colome 20
Chamberlain 36, Wagner 21
Clark/Willow Lake 49, Great Plains Lutheran 20
Custer 14, Hot Springs 7
Dakota Valley 41, Vermillion 20
DeSmet 28, Elkton-Lake Benton 0
Dell Rapids 14, West Central 0
Dell Rapids St. Mary 44, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 20
Deuel 36, Florence/Henry 20
Edgemont 72, Dupree 38
Elk Point-Jefferson 35, Flandreau 12
Estelline/Hendricks 20, Wilmot 15
Faulkton 50, Potter County 6
Gayville-Volin 34, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6
Gregory 47, Kimball/White Lake 40
Harding County 62, Timber Lake 30
Herreid/Selby Area 51, Northwestern 0
Howard 53, Baltic 30
Jones County/White River 40, Rapid City Christian 27
Kadoka Area 56, Hill City 6
Langford 59, Waverly-South Shore 20
Lemmon/McIntosh 66, Bison 8
Lennox 32, Madison 28
McCook Central/Montrose 63, Redfield/Doland 6
Menno/Marion 64, Avon 24
Mobridge-Pollock 34, Groton Area 12
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
New Underwood 22, Wall 17
North Border 34, Hitchcock-Tulare 0
Philip 32, Lyman 0
Pierre 75, Mitchell 7
Platte-Geddes 18, Parkston 0
Sioux Falls Lincoln 50, Rapid City Stevens 21
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 29, Aberdeen Central 14
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Watertown 16
Sioux Falls Washington 40, Rapid City Central 8
Sioux Valley 50, Garretson 0
St. Thomas More 24, Stanley County 8
Sturgis Brown 49, Belle Fourche 35
Sully Buttes 58, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 8
Tea Area 43, Milbank 6
Todd County 54, Pine Ridge 20
Tri-Valley 14, Huron 13
Viborg-Hurley 46, Canistota-Freeman 20
Webster 38, Sisseton 0
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 6
Yankton 41, Douglas 13
Iowa
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 25, Southwest Valley 12
ADM, Adel 12, Winterset 9
Algona 34, Spirit Lake 32
Alta-Aurelia 33, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 7
Ankeny 90, Sioux City, North 0
Ankeny Centennial 28, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7
Aplington-Parkersburg 24, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Atlantic 55, Shenandoah 25
Audubon 63, Glidden-Ralston 30
B-G-M 21, Durant-Bennett 14
Baxter 72, Colo-NESCO 69
Belle Plaine 32, Pekin 20
Belmond-Klemme 48, North Union 12
Benton Community 28, West Marshall, State Center 12
Bettendorf 61, Davenport, West 0
Bishop Garrigan 20, West Fork, Sheffield 14
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 33, Storm Lake 30
Bondurant Farrar 28, Gilbert 7
Boone 41, Perry 0
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 12
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 30, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15
Carlisle 21, North Polk, Alleman 7
Carroll 45, Humboldt 6
Cedar Falls 33, Dubuque, Senior 10
Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Center Point-Urbana 0
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 43, Davenport, Central 14
Cedar Rapids, Washington 29, Burlington 21, 2OT
Centerville 69, Saydel 20
Central Clinton, DeWitt 52, Clinton 14
Central Lee, Donnellson 28, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21
Central Lyon 26, Sioux Center 20, OT
Chariton 41, Des Moines Christian 13
Clarinda 47, West Central Valley, Stuart 6
Clear Lake 21, New Hampton 14
Collins-Maxwell 72, Twin Cedars, Bussey 20
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 41, North Fayette Valley 15
Coon Rapids-Bayard 32, CAM, Anita 26
Crestwood, Cresco 47, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 41, Webster City 27
Decorah 14, Waterloo, East 7
Denver 28, North Butler, Greene 0
Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hardin 7
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 69, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 0
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 47, Des Moines, Hoover 12
Dubuque, Hempstead 16, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 14
Earlham 47, Riverside, Oakland 21
East Union, Afton 18, Moravia 13
Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Marion 13
Fort Dodge 57, Sioux City, West 0
Fremont Mills, Tabor 52, Sidney 0
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40, AGWSR, Ackley 0
Greene County 60, Red Oak 8
Grinnell 52, South Tama County, Tama 14
Grundy Center 13, Hudson 7
H-L-V, Victor 48, Winfield-Mount Union 20
Harlan 40, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 60, Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn 8
Highland, Riverside 27, Eldon Cardinal 20
Hinton 16, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 6
IKM-Manning 35, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 12
Independence 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 18
Iowa City Liberty High School 14, Assumption, Davenport 7
Iowa City West 31, Muscatine 16
Iowa Falls-Alden 35, Forest City 6
Johnston 40, Mason City 6
Kee, Lansing 72, Central Elkader 6
Kingsley-Pierson 36, Ar-We-Va, Westside 22
Lamoni 50, Lenox 14
LeMars 30, Spencer 28
Lewis Central 21, Glenwood 14
Linn-Mar, Marion 62, Iowa City High 14
Lisbon 58, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6
Logan-Magnolia 28, West Monona 20
Lone Tree 36, WACO, Wayland 20
Lynnville-Sully 19, North Mahaska, New Sharon 14
MFL-Mar-Mac 28, Edgewood-Colesburg 23
Manson Northwest Webster 29, Ridge View 12
Maquoketa 21, Wahlert, Dubuque 6
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 20, Alburnett 7
Mediapolis 48, Van Buren, Keosauqua 6
Monticello 34, Oelwein 20
Mount Pleasant 35, Fort Madison 10
Nashua-Plainfield 14, Starmont 8
Nevada 35, Union Community, LaPorte City 21
New London 68, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32
North Linn, Troy Mills 38, East Marshall, LeGrand 6
North Scott, Eldridge 35, Clear Creek-Amana 7
North Tama, Traer 47, Postville 0
Northwood-Kensett 36, Tripoli 0
Norwalk 28, Ballard 7
OA-BCIG 41, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 0
Osage 52, Lake Mills 13
Oskaloosa 30, Knoxville 14
Ottumwa 37, Des Moines, East 34
PCM, Monroe 35, Clarke, Osceola 0
Panorama, Panora 48, AC/GC 8
Pella 42, Newton 14
Pella Christian 14, Woodward-Granger 12
Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 49, Madrid 7
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 62, Waterloo, West 13
Regina, Iowa City 35, Jesup 6
Rockford 30, Riceville 28
Saint Ansgar 57, Newman Catholic, Mason City 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Denison-Schleswig 14
Sheldon 40, Okoboji, Milford 21
Sigourney-Keota 42, Wapello 6
Solon 42, Keokuk 0
South Central Calhoun 69, Eagle Grove 0
South Hamilton, Jewell 46, Ogden 20
South O'Brien, Paullina 35, Akron-Westfield 0
South Winneshiek, Calmar 66, Central Springs 14
Southeast Polk 49, Marshalltown 21
Southeast Valley 24, Estherville Lincoln Central 8
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 50, Murray 0
Springville 59, West Central, Maynard 22
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52, Nodaway Valley 0
St. Mary's, Remsen 50, Newell-Fonda 0
Tipton 28, Louisa-Muscatine 14
Treynor 63, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 0
Tri-Center, Neola 28, Westwood, Sloan 8
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 72, Easton Valley 62
Underwood 60, Cherokee, Washington 0
Urbandale 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 6
Valley, West Des Moines 69, Ames 7
Van Meter 28, Mount Ayr 0
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 49, East Buchanan, Winthrop 18
Waukee 42, Indianola 7
Waukon 66, Anamosa 0
Wayne, Corydon 52, Martensdale-St. Marys 23
West Branch 26, Cascade,Western Dubuque 7
West Delaware, Manchester 47, Charles City 7
West Hancock, Britt 47, Ruthven-Ayrshire 0
West Sioux 48, Unity Christian 6
Williamsburg 68, Albia 7
Wilton 44, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 0
Woodbine 25, West Harrison, Mondamin 20
Woodbury Central, Moville 24, Lawton-Bronson 6