Friday Night Lights Scoreboard- 8/30

HS Football
South Dakota
Alcester-Hudson 22, Estelline/Hendricks 20
Bennett County 33, Todd County 0
Bon Homme 34, Menno/Marion 12
Bridgewater-Emery 48, Elk Point-Jefferson 7
Britton-Hecla 52, Waverly-South Shore 0
Brookings 40, Huron 0
Canistota 38, DeSmet 12
Chester 50, Avon 12
Colman-Egan 52, Gayville-Volin 0
Corsica/Stickney 22, Irene-Wakonda 19
Dell Rapids 7, Lennox 6
Dell Rapids St. Mary 44, Castlewood 27
Deuel 28, Hamlin 13
Florence/Henry 50, Deubrook 6
Garretson 21, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
Gregory 35, Burke 14
Groton Area 22, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, N.D. 12
Hot Springs 32, Newcastle, Wyo. 2
Howard 43, Scotland 8
Ipswich/Edmunds Central 42, Northwestern 2
Jones County/White River 34, Kadoka Area 26
Kimball/White Lake 50, Lyman 14
Lemmon/McIntosh 56, Newell 6
Madison 28, Dakota Valley 26
Milbank 42, Wahpeton, N.D. 12
Mobridge-Pollock 48, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
New Underwood 54, Rapid City Christian 0
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 44, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Parker 26, Elkton-Lake Benton 0
Philip 50, Hill City 0
Pierre 25, Sturgis Brown 16
Potter County 28, Sunshine Bible Academy 20
Sioux Falls Christian 62, Pine Ridge 0
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 28, Brandon Valley 13
Sioux Falls Washington 35, Aberdeen Central 0
Sully Buttes 64, Wall 12
Tea Area 21, Canton 14
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 14, Colome 12
Upton-Sundance, Wyo. 44, Lead-Deadwood 8
Vermillion 42, Belle Fourche 41, OT
Viborg-Hurley 50, Arlington/Lake Preston 0
Webster 41, Aberdeen Roncalli 21
West Central 42, Custer 28
Winner 46, St. Thomas More 20
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 0
Yankton 49, Spearfish 0
Minnesota
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 12, Bertha-Hewitt 6
Luverne 41, Worthington 12
Marshall 27, Fairmont 12
Martin County West 43, Windom 0
Pipestone 32, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 6
Iowa
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 27, Unity Christian 20
Harris-Lake Park 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 18
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 6, Okoboji, Milford 0
Sheldon 26, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6
Spirit Lake 39, Spencer 21
St. Mary's, Remsen 26, Audubon 25
Storm Lake 41, Cherokee, Washington 6
West Lyon, Inwood 35, Central Lyon 0
West Sioux 63, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35
Western Christian 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 0