Gerry Ready for 3rd NFL Season with the Eagles

Sioux Falls native Nate Gerry will be entering his third season in Philadelphia. The former fifth round draft pick started his career on the practice squad, to spending time as a starter in year two.

So what's the plan for year three?

"We lost one of our starting linebackers last year. There's a couple of positions that are up for grabs this year, you know we've still got the same coaches from special teams to defensive coordinator wise. So you know the defense hasn't changed but we added some new pieces and we lost some pieces so there's a lot of opportunity out there." says Gerry.

As a rookie Gerry was a part of the Super Bowl champion team.

Last year the Eagles fell short of that losing in the NFC Divisional round.

"We're working, our work ethic hasn't changed. I think it's been increased if anything. We've had the same three coordinators the past three years so you know the defense and offense and special teams schemes haven't changed. Y ou know a lot of it comes down to the small details of things and perfecting those." says Gerry.

Gerry has a bond with his teammates from the Dakotas with the Eagles in fellow South Dakota native and tight end Dallas Goedert and North Dakota native and quarterback Carson Wentz.

"I think this is probably the first team that's had more than one Dakota kid on the team so it's pretty cool. But it's also nice that a lot of guys give us grief for being from the Dakotas, so it's nice it's more than one to gang up on. People think we're riding horses and tractors to high school and things like that, they don't understand the weather conditions we battle out here." says Nate.