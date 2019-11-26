Goaltender Stauber returns to the Stampede

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Stampede announced the return of goaltender Jaxson Stauber to the Sioux Falls lineup after starting the season at Minnesota State, Mankato.

Stauber led the Herd to a 11-1 postseason record in the 2019 Clark Cup playoffs, the winningest postseason record in USHL Tier 1 history, and third Clark Cup championship in team history. His 1.46 goals-against average and .941 save-percentage performance earned him Clark Cup Most Valuable player honors.

The Plymouth, Minnesota native will be entering his third season with the Herd, recording a 24-14-5 win-loss record over 51 career games played, a 2.98 goals-against average and .891 save-percentage.

Stauber made his collegiate hockey debut with the Mavericks in a 4-1 win over Alabama Huntsville on Oct. 26. He made 14 saves in his lone start with a 1.00 goals-against average and .933 save-percentage.

He will be eligible to play immediately and could see the ice as soon as tomorrow night against the Fargo Force at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. He will continue to wear No. 1.

The Stampede return home for over the Thanksgiving holiday week for a feast of games. The Herd begin the week hosting rival Fargo on Wednesday, then the Sioux City Musketeers on Friday night and the annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday night, presented by BiteSquad. Puck drop at 7:05 p.m. for each game. Fans can catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.

