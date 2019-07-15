Goosen, Toms Commit to Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – PGA TOUR Champions golfers Retief Goosen and David Toms have officially committed to the Sanford International presented by Cambria on September 16-22 at Minnehaha Country Club, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The 2001 and 2004 US Open Champion, Retief Goosen has 34 professional wins and was awarded the European Tour Player of the Year in 2001. Retief was picked for the Presidents Cup in 2000, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009 and 2011. Born in Polokwane, South Africa, Goosen is known for his extremely calm demeanor, a trait that has earned him the nickname "The Iceman" on the PGA Tour. Goosen won the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS tournament this week, which earns a spot in the PGA Tour’s Players Championship next March.

In 2001, Toms had nine top-10 finishes and three wins on the PGA Tour. That summer, Toms won the PGA Championship by one stroke over Phil Mickelson. In 2018, Toms won the US Senior Open Champion on the PGA TOUR Champions tour. A graduate of Louisiana State, Toms is a passionate Tigers fan and can be found following Tigers athletics in his free time. Bob Friend, Emlyn Aubrey, Perry Moss and Greg Lesher, former PGA TOUR members, were some of Toms’ golf teammates at LSU.

For the most up-to-date Sanford International player commitment list, please visit www.sanfordinternational.com.

Tickets to Sanford International presented by Cambria are now on sale. Patrons may purchase tickets at www.sanfordinternational.com or by phone at 877-748-3376. Tickets start at $10.

Volunteer registration for the 2019 Sanford International is now open and we are excited to welcome over 1,200 volunteers both new and returning. Choose from over 20 different committees to get involved today! Visit www.sanfordinternational.com/volunteer/ for more information.

About the Sanford International

The Sanford International Presented by Cambria, a PGA TOUR Champions event contested in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will be played at Minnehaha Country Club the week of September 16-22, featuring a $1.8 million purse. A five-year agreement is in place through 2022. In its second year, the Sanford International will continue to focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impact in Sioux Falls. These organizations are supported through the proceeds of the tournament and via direct donations to participating charities. For more information about the tournament, please visit sanfordinternational.com. You can also follow the tournament on social media via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About PGA TOUR Champions

PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 32 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour’s mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. In 2019, the PGA TOUR Champions schedule includes 27 tournaments across the United States, Japan, England and Canada, with purses totaling nearly $58 million. The Charles Schwab Cup, which includes the Regular Season and the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, is used to determine the season-long champion. All events are televised in the United States, with most receiving complete coverage on Golf Channel, the exclusive cable-television partner of PGA TOUR Champions. Internationally, telecasts air in excess of 170 countries and territories, reaching more than 340 million potential households, and distributed in 15+ markets via GOLFTV. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATOUR.com, at facebook.com/PGATOURChampions, on Twitter @ChampionsTour and on Instagram @pgatourchampions.

