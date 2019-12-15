Gopher men's basketball upsets No. Ohio State

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Marcus Carr scored a career-high 35 points and Daniel Oturu had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Minnesota in an 84-71 upset of third-ranked Ohio State. This was the first win for Gophers coach Richard Pitino against a top-five team. Oturu outworked Kaleb Wesson in the paint to win the battle of two of the Big Ten's best big men with his sixth double-double of the season. Carr shot 12 for 17 from the floor after going 1 for 10 in a 20-point loss to Iowa earlier this week. Freshmen D.J. Carton led the previously unbeaten Buckeyes with 19 points off the bench.