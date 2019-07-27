Ham ready for bigger role with the Vikings

The Vikings offense looks to be heading in a new direction this year as Kevin Stefanski takes over as offensive coordinator. They return several key players on that side of the ball, including former Augustana stand out CJ Ham.

Ham is entering his fourth season as a Minnesota Vikings.. after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Augustana in 2016. After being a record setting running back at Augie, CJ is solidifying his spot with Minnesota at fullback more each year. He played in 15 games last season and started in two of them. As Ham enters his fourth season as a fullback, not only is confidence continuing to rise but his teammates are seeing it too.

"I mean yeah, different roles different offensive coordinators, you know my confidence is here. I'm excited to be out here, and to have more of a role and more of an opportunity," said Ham.

"You know we have CJ in the room, we have Amir in the room, so those guys know what iit takes too, so we all are just tryinng to show the young guys how those guys taught us," said Dalvin Cook.

Ham and the Vikings have their first preseason game on

Friday, August ninth in New Orleans.