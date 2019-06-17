Harrison Smith and Nate Gerry lead football camp in Sioux Falls

Former Sioux Falls Washington star and Philadelphia Eagle, Nate Gerry helped lead the a football clinic at the Sanford Field House on Monday. He was joined alongside with Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith.

This follows the Legends for Kids Camps that were held in Sioux Falls last week. More than 100 kids participated in doing workout drills and learning from a pair of NFL defensemen.

"You know I used to do these camps, I used to come here and do all the Sanford events. To be an eight, nine, ten-year old kid, to look up and see that there's people that actually made it and are coming back and are giving their time time... especially for me being from here. I think it makes a big difference for some of these kids to see that not just with football, but whatever they want do is possible," said Gerry.