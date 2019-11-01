High School Football Playoff Scoreboard- 11/1

Updated: Fri 10:53 PM, Nov 01, 2019

HS Football
Minnesota

State Tournament

Second Round

Class 6A

Second Round

Centennial 21, Edina 20, OT

Champlin Park 16, Prior Lake 7

Lakeville North 33, Blaine 7

Lakeville South 41, Maple Grove 14

Mounds View 48, Buffalo 13

Rosemount 18, Eden Prairie 17

Shakopee 21, Totino-Grace 7

Wayzata 56, East Ridge 20

Sectional Championship

Class AAAAA

Section 1

Owatonna 43, Rochester Century 6

Section 2

Chaska 21, Mankato West 0

Section 3

St. Thomas Academy 28, Apple Valley 7

Section 4

Mahtomedi 28, Tartan 27

Section 5

Spring Lake Park 28, Robbinsdale Cooper 21

Section 6

Elk River 32, Robbinsdale Armstrong 29

Section 7

Coon Rapids 17, Andover 14

Section 8

Moorhead 17, Bemidji 14

Class AAAA

Section 1

Winona 40, Kasson-Mantorville 21

Section 2

Hutchinson 28, Marshall 14

Section 3

Simley 13, South St. Paul 7

Section 4

Fridley 28, St. Anthony 27

Section 5

SMB-Wolfpack 36, Benilde-St. Margaret's 30

Section 6

Delano 17, Becker 14, OT

Section 7

Chisago Lakes 28, Hermantown 16

Section 8

Rocori 14, Detroit Lakes 6

Class AAA

Section 1

Waseca 42, Stewartville 20

Section 2

Dassel-Cokato 26, Providence Academy 13

Section 4

Cannon Falls 40, Breck 13

Section 5

Annandale 50, Mora 6

Section 6

Pierz 42, Albany 22

Class AA

Section 1

Caledonia 27, Chatfield 7

Section 2

Blue Earth Area 59, Medford 15

Section 3

Pipestone 26, Redwood Valley 21

Section 4

Minneapolis North 56, St. Agnes 0

Section 5

Paynesville 28, Eden Valley-Watkins 21

Section 6

Osakis 29, Pillager 6

Class A

Section 1

Blooming Prairie 59, Goodhue 12

Section 2

G-F-W 48, United South Central 26

Section 3

Springfield 23, Martin County West 21

Section 5

BOLD 21, Canby 0

Section 6

Underwood 44, Breckenridge 18

Section 7

Deer River 36, Braham 0

9 Man

Section 1

Grand Meadow 35, Houston 0

Section 3

Mountain Lake Co-op 28, Hills-Beaver Creek 6

Section 4

Hancock 24, Brandon-Evansville 16

Section 5

South Ridge 57, McGregor 20

Iowa

Class 4A

State First Round

Ankeny 24, Southeast Polk 14

Bettendorf 42, Linn-Mar, Marion 14

Cedar Falls 44, Dubuque, Senior 0

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 63, Fort Dodge 6

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 35, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7

Urbandale 29, Ankeny Centennial 28

Valley, West Des Moines 42, Indianola 7

Waukee 45, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 15

Class 3A

State First Round

Dallas Center-Grimes 9, Harlan 7

Epworth, Western Dubuque 42, Washington 10

Lewis Central 44, Oskaloosa 0

North Scott, Eldridge 9, Cedar Rapids Xavier 3

Norwalk 42, Glenwood 28

Pella 24, Independence 6

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, Carlisle 15

Solon 14, Iowa City Liberty High School 7

Class 2A

State First Round

Algona 35, Central Lyon 14

Clear Lake 21, Spirit Lake 7

Greene County 35, Des Moines Christian 21

OA-BCIG 26, West Marshall, State Center 7

PCM, Monroe 34, Benton Community 8

Waukon 52, Tipton 16

West Liberty 6, Monticello 0

Williamsburg 25, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 8

Class 1A

State First Round

Dike-New Hartford 21, Panorama, Panora 14

Regina, Iowa City 23, Mediapolis 19

South Central Calhoun 56, Mount Ayr 22

Treynor 21, Western Christian 10

Van Meter 38, Pella Christian 12

West Branch 23, North Linn, Troy Mills 0

West Lyon, Inwood 55, Osage 14

West Sioux 42, Underwood 7

Class A

State First Round

Earlham 50, B-G-M 34

Grundy Center 28, Belle Plaine 14

MFL-Mar-Mac 60, South Winneshiek, Calmar 24

North Tama, Traer 16, Central Decatur, Leon 6

Saint Ansgar 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 21

South O'Brien, Paullina 43, Tri-Center, Neola 7

West Hancock, Britt 46, IKM-Manning 14

Woodbury Central, Moville 27, Westwood, Sloan 0

8-Man

State First Round

Audubon 48, Harris-Lake Park 20

CAM, Anita 62, Lamoni 24

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 72, New London 12

Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6

Fremont Mills, Tabor 22, Coon Rapids-Bayard 6

H-L-V, Victor 28, Midland, Wyoming 22

St. Mary's, Remsen 66, East Mills 28

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52, Rockford 8

 