High School Football Playoff Scoreboard- 11/1

HS Football
Minnesota
State Tournament
Second Round
Class 6A
Second Round
Centennial 21, Edina 20, OT
Champlin Park 16, Prior Lake 7
Lakeville North 33, Blaine 7
Lakeville South 41, Maple Grove 14
Mounds View 48, Buffalo 13
Rosemount 18, Eden Prairie 17
Shakopee 21, Totino-Grace 7
Wayzata 56, East Ridge 20
Sectional Championship
Class AAAAA
Section 1
Owatonna 43, Rochester Century 6
Section 2
Chaska 21, Mankato West 0
Section 3
St. Thomas Academy 28, Apple Valley 7
Section 4
Mahtomedi 28, Tartan 27
Section 5
Spring Lake Park 28, Robbinsdale Cooper 21
Section 6
Elk River 32, Robbinsdale Armstrong 29
Section 7
Coon Rapids 17, Andover 14
Section 8
Moorhead 17, Bemidji 14
Class AAAA
Section 1
Winona 40, Kasson-Mantorville 21
Section 2
Hutchinson 28, Marshall 14
Section 3
Simley 13, South St. Paul 7
Section 4
Fridley 28, St. Anthony 27
Section 5
SMB-Wolfpack 36, Benilde-St. Margaret's 30
Section 6
Delano 17, Becker 14, OT
Section 7
Chisago Lakes 28, Hermantown 16
Section 8
Rocori 14, Detroit Lakes 6
Class AAA
Section 1
Waseca 42, Stewartville 20
Section 2
Dassel-Cokato 26, Providence Academy 13
Section 4
Cannon Falls 40, Breck 13
Section 5
Annandale 50, Mora 6
Section 6
Pierz 42, Albany 22
Class AA
Section 1
Caledonia 27, Chatfield 7
Section 2
Blue Earth Area 59, Medford 15
Section 3
Pipestone 26, Redwood Valley 21
Section 4
Minneapolis North 56, St. Agnes 0
Section 5
Paynesville 28, Eden Valley-Watkins 21
Section 6
Osakis 29, Pillager 6
Class A
Section 1
Blooming Prairie 59, Goodhue 12
Section 2
G-F-W 48, United South Central 26
Section 3
Springfield 23, Martin County West 21
Section 5
BOLD 21, Canby 0
Section 6
Underwood 44, Breckenridge 18
Section 7
Deer River 36, Braham 0
9 Man
Section 1
Grand Meadow 35, Houston 0
Section 3
Mountain Lake Co-op 28, Hills-Beaver Creek 6
Section 4
Hancock 24, Brandon-Evansville 16
Section 5
South Ridge 57, McGregor 20
Iowa
Class 4A
State First Round
Ankeny 24, Southeast Polk 14
Bettendorf 42, Linn-Mar, Marion 14
Cedar Falls 44, Dubuque, Senior 0
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 63, Fort Dodge 6
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 35, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7
Urbandale 29, Ankeny Centennial 28
Valley, West Des Moines 42, Indianola 7
Waukee 45, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 15
Class 3A
State First Round
Dallas Center-Grimes 9, Harlan 7
Epworth, Western Dubuque 42, Washington 10
Lewis Central 44, Oskaloosa 0
North Scott, Eldridge 9, Cedar Rapids Xavier 3
Norwalk 42, Glenwood 28
Pella 24, Independence 6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, Carlisle 15
Solon 14, Iowa City Liberty High School 7
Class 2A
State First Round
Algona 35, Central Lyon 14
Clear Lake 21, Spirit Lake 7
Greene County 35, Des Moines Christian 21
OA-BCIG 26, West Marshall, State Center 7
PCM, Monroe 34, Benton Community 8
Waukon 52, Tipton 16
West Liberty 6, Monticello 0
Williamsburg 25, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 8
Class 1A
State First Round
Dike-New Hartford 21, Panorama, Panora 14
Regina, Iowa City 23, Mediapolis 19
South Central Calhoun 56, Mount Ayr 22
Treynor 21, Western Christian 10
Van Meter 38, Pella Christian 12
West Branch 23, North Linn, Troy Mills 0
West Lyon, Inwood 55, Osage 14
West Sioux 42, Underwood 7
Class A
State First Round
Earlham 50, B-G-M 34
Grundy Center 28, Belle Plaine 14
MFL-Mar-Mac 60, South Winneshiek, Calmar 24
North Tama, Traer 16, Central Decatur, Leon 6
Saint Ansgar 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 21
South O'Brien, Paullina 43, Tri-Center, Neola 7
West Hancock, Britt 46, IKM-Manning 14
Woodbury Central, Moville 27, Westwood, Sloan 0
8-Man
State First Round
Audubon 48, Harris-Lake Park 20
CAM, Anita 62, Lamoni 24
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 72, New London 12
Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6
Fremont Mills, Tabor 22, Coon Rapids-Bayard 6
H-L-V, Victor 28, Midland, Wyoming 22
St. Mary's, Remsen 66, East Mills 28
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52, Rockford 8