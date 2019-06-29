Hill strikes out eight, as Canaries end winless drought

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- The Sioux Falls Canaries (19-21) beat the Milwaukee Milkmen (17-24) 2-1 on Saturday. Taylor Hill pitched a gem, Brett Vertigan homered in the win, and Nyles Nygaard got his first professional hit.

"That felt awesome,” Nygaard said. “I saw a fastball and attacked it.”

Taylor Hill pitched seven strong innings. He gave up seven hits but only allowed one run and struck out eight. The only Milkmen run came in the seventh inning.

The Canaries got back in the win column Saturday. It started when the Birds scored first in the third inning. Nygaard swung at the first pitch he saw and pulled it down the third-base line. It rolled to the corner and Nygaard ended up at second with a stand-up double. Vertigan flared a hit into left and Nygaard advanced to third. After Vertigan stole second, Jordan Ebert grounded out to shortstop, but Nygaard was able to score. The Birds led 1-0 after three.

The Birds also added a run and doubled their lead to two after Vertigan pulled a fastball onto the party deck for his second home run of the season. The Birds held on for the 2-1 victory over the Milkmen. The rubber match for game three was set for Sunday.

UP NEXT

The Canaries will be back in action Sunday, June 30 when they take on the Milwaukee Milkmen in game three of the series. The pre-game show is scheduled for 12:45 pm with first pitch scheduled for 1:05. Birds fans can listen on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN. For more information on game tickets, group outings or promotions, call the Canaries Front Office at (605) 336-6060, or visit the Canaries official website at www.sfcanaries.com.