Hill throws complete game as Canaries fall to Dogs

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- The Chicago Dogs (31-22) slipped by the Sioux Falls Canaries (27-27) 2-1 Sunday to complete a weekend sweep.

Graham Low hit his first home run as a professional in the bottom of the seventh. It gave the Birds a 1-0 lead.

Taylor Hill went the distance and pitched all nine innings. He completed the game with 99 pitches and allowed four hits and two runs. The first seven innings were scoreless. Chicago’s only two runs came on a two-run home run from Tony Rosselli in the eighth inning. It was the second home run Rosselli hit in as many days.

The Birds brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth but didn’t score.

The Birds had the lead in the eighth inning or later in all three games against Chicago. The Dogs found a way to come back in every game and took the weekend sweep.

UP NEXT

The Canaries will be back in action Tuesday when they take on the Winnipeg Goldeyes in Canada in game one of the series. The pre-game show is scheduled for 6:45 pm with first pitch scheduled for 7:05.