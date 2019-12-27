Mitchell, S.D. (KSFY) -- Three days and two cities will be dominated by prep teams and college programs from several states, including South Dakota, Minnesota, Texas, Tennessee and Massachusetts for the Hoops City Classic.
The 10th annual classic will take place at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, and the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Games start at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, running through to Sunday at 3:00 p.m.
Hoops City Classic
