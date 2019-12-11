Hustle down Skyforce

Southaven, Miss. – The Memphis Hustle (12-1) defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce (5-8) 107-95 Wednesday night at Landers Center. The Hustle outscored Sioux Falls 34-18 in the final frame to improve to 6-0 at home and have now recorded 10 double digit victories in the team’s 12 wins.

After the Hustle seemed in control during the first half, building a 52-43 halftime lead with the help of 12 Marquis Teague first quarter points, the third quarter was a back-and-forth affair. Sioux Falls started things off with a 17-6 spurt over the first 4:56 to retake the lead. Consecutive three-pointers by Ahmad Caver and John Konchar sparked an 11-0 run for Memphis to retake a nine-point lead (69-60), but Sioux Falls responded with a 10-0 run of their own to take it back and eventually led 77-73 entering the final frame.

In the fourth, Teague took over again by scoring the Hustle’s first nine points and helping the team retake the lead. Memphis clamped down defensively in the period and steadily built its way back to a double-digit lead later in the quarter. The Hustle shot 12-of-19 (.632) in the fourth while turning eight Sioux Falls turnovers into 13 points. For the night, Sioux Falls shot just 5-of-30 (.167) from long range, missing 14 of the first 15 attempts and all six attempts in the fourth quarter.

All nine available players got on the board for the Hustle, led by Teague who finished with 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting (3-6 3P). In his last two games, marking his first two starts of the season, Teague is averaging 26.0 points per game. Matt Mooney followed suit with 23 points on 8-of-12 from the field to go with five assists and four steals. Caver had another strong performance off the bench, posting 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Jarrod Uthoff (13 points) and Konchar (11 points) also reached double digits.

Daryl Macon paced Sioux Falls with 18 points and four assists. Memphis native Jeremiah Martin added 15 points off the bench. Kyle Alexander added 12 points while Mychal Mulder and Trey Mourning added 11 points apiece.

The Hustle return to action on Saturday, December 14 against the Texas Legends at 7 p.m.


