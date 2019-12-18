Hutmacher signs with Nebraska

In front of friends and family who were wearing a lot of red at Chamberlain High School, Nash Hutmacher signed on to play college football with Nebraska.

He verbally committed to the huskers this past summer.

"Ever since that day, I knew that's where I was going to end up being," Nash said. "This day is awesome, it's big relief but like I said it's already been official. This makes it officially official."

"We're just really excited for today," said Laura Hutmacher, Nash's mother. "It's been a great journey and we really couldn't ask for anything more. It's been wonderful."

For Hutmacher, who will play defensive line for the Huskers, he liked the Midwestern culture of the program. Coach Scott Frost and some of his staff recently came to Chamberlain to hunt with their star recruit.

"If you were just talking to them you'd have no idea they were coaches at Nebraska," Hutmacher said. "You know, they're just good guys. They came out and went hunting, no big deal and it was a lot of fun."

Nebraska is a storied program that's had some tough times in recent years. The Huskers went 5-7 this past season and have missed out on bowl games in both of coach Frost's seasons as the head coach. Nash sees things changing.

"To me, these last couple of seasons, it's kind of what you expect a new guy coming in," Frost said. "He's not going to do it in two years. Really these last couple of years, none of his guys were in there playing. The guys that he recruited, so this year will be kind of the first year that a lot of his recruits were in their playing and stuff. So that's when I think you're going to start seeing that change and I'm excited to be a part of that change."

Hutmacher was also a major college wrestling recruit. The heavyweight who hasn't lost since he was an 8th grader will miss the mat. But the 'Polar Bear' still has a lot to accomplish.

"Now, the focus is enjoying finishing high school, you know," Hutmacher said. "We've got wrestling, hopefully, get my fourth state title in that this year and track is coming up. Defending state champ in the shot and disc so that's exciting."