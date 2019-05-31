I-90 Speedway races canceled for fifth straight week

The wait for racing in Hartford is delayed once again by at least another week. I-90 Speedway is canceling races on Saturday due to poor track conditions from the recent rainfall, making it five straight weeks of no racing.

After a three-year hiatus from racing, the sport was suppose to return this year, but Mother Nature has had other plans. Last weekend the course wasn't ready for use due to standing water especially between the infield and track, but there was also problems in the parking lot. .

"It's very frustrating to know we've had three years of dormant, and then now we were hoping to get a testing to on May 4th, May 11th, May 18th, now May 25th not happening. But if you try to run on the thing when it's too much and too soft, you could ruin the race track for the entire season and we don't want to do that," said I-90 Speedway General Manager, Rod Pattison.

Pattison added that the speedway has also considered doing double race days to make up for the events that have already been canceled.