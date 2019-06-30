"I love their mindset and their attitude on football," Nash Hutmacher reflects on his decision to play at Nebraska

Chamberlain's Nash Hutmacher announced on Saturday that he has committed to play Division I football at the University of Nebraska in 2020.

In addition to the several schools recruiting the 6-foot-5, 285 pound defenseman, Hutmacher gained national attention as a wrestler as well. He has already won three straight state heavyweight wrestling titles in South Dakota, while going undefeated on the mat in his junior year.

Hutmacher said last year that he thought that pursuing football would be a better option for his future as opposed to wrestling. He said the coaching staff at Nebraska was the biggest reason he chose to play there.

"I think the biggest one for me was the people, Coach Frost and his staff. I love their mindset and their attitude on football, they really just help set their players for the best life after football too. (They) make sure they all get their degrees, make sure they're all taken care of and set up for the future. Those guys just made want to be a Cornhusker," said Hutmacher.

When speaking with KSY Sports, Hutmacher said that it was a goal for him to play a division one sport growing up. He said it started to become more of a reality for him during his eighth grade and freshman years. In addition to football and wrestling, Hutmacher also throws shot put and discuss at Chamberlain.

Hutmacher will play nose tackle for the Cornhuskers, but says he will finish out the school year at Chamberlain participating in all three sports.