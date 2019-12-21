Jackrabbit women snap skid with win at Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- South Dakota State women's basketball defeated Green Bay 60-55 on Saturday evening at Kress Center to close out 2019.

The Jackrabbits wrapped up nonconference play with an 8-6 record, while Green Bay fell to 5-7.

SDSU was led by the pair of Tori Nelson and Tagyn Larson who each turned in 19 points. Rylie Casio Jensen scored a season-best 11 points and was just one point shy of her career high. Kallie Theisen and Tori Nelson each pulled down seven rebounds to lead the defensive efforts, while Lindsey Theuninck dished a team-high six assists.

The Jacks shot 47.4 percent from the field and 52.4 percent from beyond the arc in a contest that saw five lead changes and three ties. SDSU and the Phoenix were even on the boards with 34 rebounds apiece.

Green Bay held an 8-3 advantage to open the game, when Larson hit a 3-pointer to put the Jacks within two. State went scoreless for the remainder of the quarter as the Phoenix extended its lead to 6-11.

SDSU went on a 9-0 run in the second, including back-to-back 3-pointers from Nelson and Larson to gain its first lead of the game (15-14). The advantage wouldn't last as Green Bay outscored the Jacks 10-6 for the remainder of the quarter to lead 24-21 at the half.

The Jackrabbits gained momentum out of the locker room, going on a 14-0 run, which included four 3-pointers, to lead 42-35 headed into the final quarter. Green Bay fought back with a 13-2 run to come within one of the Jacks. The team traded punches as State led just 56-55 with 15 seconds to play but a pair of free throws by Casio Jensen and Nelson put it away for the Jacks.

Game Notes

The Jackrabbits improved to 3-5 all-time against Green Bay.

Tagyn Larson has reached double figures in the last four contests.

South Dakota State shot a season-best 52.4 percent from long distance.

Up Next

South Dakota State will begin conference play as it takes on Omaha on Dec. 29. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at Baxter Arena prior to the Jackrabbit men's game.